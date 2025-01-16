Parul University Hosts 3rd AIU International Youth Festival 2024-25, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya as Chief Guest

New Delhi [India], January 16:Parul University recently hosted the 3rd AIU International Youth Festival 2024-25, an event that brought together the vibrant energy of youth and the richness of global cultures and the power of unity in diversity. Marking the centennial celebrations of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the festival is an ode to the legacy of AIU in fostering academic excellence and cultural collaboration across the globe.

This year's festival witnessed an unparalleled confluence of talent and creativity, with cultural teams from 36 countries, such as India, Indonesia, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Bhutan, and Egypt among others and 15 Indian universities participating Over 700 participants from diverse academic and cultural backgrounds came together to present captivating performances, competing in various categories that showcased their brilliance and celebrated the unity of global diversity. From traditional dances to modern fusion acts, the festival was a vibrant display of art, culture, and innovation.



Adding immense value to the festival, the Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Sh. Mansukh Mandaviya, served as the Chief Guest for the event. A strong advocate for youth empowerment and cultural heritage, his presence underscored the government's commitment to fostering platforms that celebrate the unity of global cultures while inspiring the next generation of leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Sh. Mandaviya shared his thoughts, saying, “Youth is the future of the nation. Youth is the reflection of the nation. And when the youth take the reins in their hands, they can show you what they can do.” Adding to it, he further said, “Cultural diversity is the strength of our nation. Young demography is the strength of our nation.”

The event was graced by an esteemed lineup of guests, including Dr. Mamta Rani Agarwal, Additional Secretary, AIU; Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary-General, AIU; and Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, President of AIU and Vice Chancellor, CSJM University, Kanpur. Their presence highlighted the importance of fostering cultural dialogue among youth and nurturing their potential for shaping a brighter future. The AIU International Youth Festival has become a beacon of hope, knowledge, and opportunity for young people worldwide.



The 3rd AIU International Youth Festival at Parul University was not just an event but a celebration of harmony, innovation, and youthful brilliance. The university takes immense pride in being the host for this landmark occasion, reinforcing its dedication to fostering cultural exchange and academic collaboration on a global scale. As the festival concludes, it leaves behind a legacy of unity and inspiration for future generations.

