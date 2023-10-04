Parul University's Garba Performers Shine as Cultural Ambassadors at the Ismailia International Festival for Folk Art in Egypt

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 4: In a resounding celebration of India's rich cultural heritage, ten exceptional students from Parul University made their mark on the global stage at the 23rd Edition of the Ismailia International Festival for Folk Art in Egypt this September. Their mesmerizing Garba performances captivated audiences from around the world, showcasing the essence of Incredible India.

As the recent G20 summit catapulted India into the global diplomatic arena, these talented students brought India's cultural vibrancy to the forefront. The Ismailia International Festival for Folk Art, a prestigious global event, offered a unique platform for these students to engage in an artistic dialogue with representatives from various nationalities, fostering the celebration of humanity's cultural heritage.

This year's festival featured twenty troupes from seven different countries, all converging to present their unique traditional folklore dances and cultural heritage performances during the six-day extravaganza. Parul University's Department of Cultural Affairs played a pivotal role in expanding the reach of India's culture on the global stage, and this festival provided the perfect canvas for students to showcase key facets of Indian folk heritage.

The extraordinary performers who graced the stage with their graceful movements and vibrant costumes were Dipal Patel, Devanshi Mehta, Tanvi Patel, Daisy Vaghasiya, Palak Rathod, Krishna Bamaniya, Kush Patel, Pavan Sapra, Ketul Joshi, and Krutarth Gohel.

Parul University has consistently sought opportunities to broaden students' horizons by exposing them to diverse cultures and ways of life. The participation in the Ismailia International Festival not only enabled the students to connect with a global network of communities but also instilled a profound appreciation for cultural diversity worldwide.

"We are immensely proud of our students. They are true ambassadors of India's rich cultural heritage, and their exceptional Garba performances have earned them this prestigious honour," shared Dr Devanshu Patel, the University's President. "They are not just representing India; they are inspiring young people everywhere to embrace their cultural roots and pursue their dreams with passion and perseverance."

Parul University continues to be a beacon of excellence, nurturing talent, and showcasing India's cultural richness on the global stage. The Garba performers have left an indelible mark at the Ismailia International Festival for Folk Art, reaffirming India's cultural prowess on the world map.

