Parul University's Students Encounter Distinguished National Leaders During Chhatra Sansad's InternNation Leadership Tour in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Amritsar

New Delhi [India], October 4: In every individual, an innate leadership potential awaits realization, yet its cultivation necessitates suitable nurturing within a conducive environment. Pursuant to this aspiration, students from Parul University embarked on a profoundly transformative 10-day sojourn spanning the cities of Delhi, Chandigarh, and Amritsar. During this immersive experience, they were afforded insights into diverse governance paradigms and the privilege of engaging with the architects of these systems, thereby gaining a profound understanding of their methodologies. This educational endeavor, orchestrated through the collaboration between Parul University and Chhatra Sansad's Inter Nation Leadership program, aspires to provide its students with the broadest exposure possible, aimed at unearthing the essence of authentic leadership within them. The Chhatra Sansad initiative has continually served as a platform facilitating direct encounters between students and an illustrious array of inspirational leaders from across India.

Commencing the tour's inaugural day, the delegates visited the Transport Bhavan in Delhi, where they had the privilege of engaging with Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and highways. The discourse that ensued encompassed discussions on nation-building strategies, with a particular emphasis on enhancing the nation's infrastructure. Subsequently, a visit to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi ensued, where the students had an enlightening session with Shelly Oberoi, Mayor of MCD, delving into the intricate operations of the Delhi Municipal Corporation. Furthermore, the students had the distinct honor of visiting the residence of Ranjan Gogoi, Former Chief Justice of India, where they imbibed invaluable wisdom on ethical conduct and resolute decision-making. Gogoi imparted sagacious counsel, emphasizing the importance of unwavering ethical principles in one's journey.

This year's edition of the program also afforded students the unique opportunity to interact with eminent figures helming some of the nation's most prominent institutions, such as the National Archive. Here, they explored the intricacies of manuscript preservation and engaged with Arun Singhal, Director General of the National Archives, delving into topics like the Abhilekh portal and the challenges overcome during the digitization process. Reflecting the program's commitment to social justice and gender equality, the delegates visited the Delhi Commission for Women, where they received insights from Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of DCW, regarding the Commission's role in advocating for women's rights and addressing issues with local law enforcement.

To broaden their perspectives on the media industry, students visited the CNN-News Studio, where Anand Narasimhan, Managing Editor, provided insights into the Indian judicial system, the truth surrounding the farmer strike, and the dynamics of Indian media. Furthermore, at the India Foundation Office, Shaurya Dova, the founder, expounded upon India's future trajectory and their efforts toward nation-building, in collaboration with the political party BJP, while also touching upon entrepreneurial pursuits.

The Inter Nation program is meticulously designed to nurture holistic development among students, equipping them for their future careers. Consequently, students were privileged to learn from Subramanian Swamy, Former MP, at his residence in Delhi, gaining invaluable insights into the significance of staying connected to one's roots and adhering to ethical principles. Jarnail Singh, a member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly representing AAP, shared his personal journey, struggles, and contributions to society, inspiring the youth to engage in social work by analyzing society's needs.

The program seeks to empower youth as agents of positive change through education. Delegates gained insights into the functioning of the Delhi education system, along with its unique aspects, through discussions with Atishi Marlena, Minister of Education of Delhi. Additionally, students visited the Haryana Legislative Assembly, where they interacted with Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Deependra Singh Hooda. They also had the privilege of learning from Rajdeep Sardesai, a distinguished news anchor, who spoke about the transformative power of journalism and the responsible use of technology.

Participants were immersed in an environment that inculcated the values driving today's leaders and visionaries. They also enjoyed the camaraderie of like-minded peers who shared their energy, enthusiasm, and vision. Visits to India Today Group's studio and the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University, where they were introduced to life principles for daily living, were particularly enlightening. Temjen Imna, MLA from Nagaland (BJP), emphasized the importance of joy, present-moment living, and the pursuit of happiness in one's life.

Chhatra Sansad's overarching objective is to kindle the spirit of student politics within the youth, fostering heightened sensitivity, awareness, involvement, responsiveness, access, and influence in the social, political, economic, and democratic fabric of our society and nation. Eminent figures such as Charanjit Singh Channi, Former CM of Punjab (INC), shared insights into welfare policies, state-federal coordination, and personal experiences in politics. Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, MLA from Punjab, elaborated on AAP's efforts to reshape public perceptions regarding women's empowerment and education. The students had the privilege of engaging with Amritpal Singh Sukhand, MLA from Punjab - AAP, who shared his motivations for joining AAP and offered personal perspectives on pre- and post-election controversies in Punjab.

The students also took time to explore some of India's rich heritage sites, including the Rock Garden in Chandigarh, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, and the historic Jallianwala Bagh. These visits provided historical context and invaluable insights into the cultural significance of these locations.

Moreover, the delegates visited the Partition Museum, which meticulously documents the history of migration, loss, and livelihood during the partition through firsthand testimonies. They also witnessed the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony at the Wagah Border, providing a glimpse into the daily rituals at this significant Indo-Pak border outpost. Additionally, visits to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh offered an opportunity to understand the working protocols, security measures, and procedures governing these legislative bodies.

Through interactive sessions and probing questions, students absorbed crucial knowledge and delved into the nuances of becoming informed and engaged youth. Parul University remains steadfast in its commitment to encouraging students to transcend the confines of traditional classrooms and contribute meaningfully to society and the nation at large.

