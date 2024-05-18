Pat Cummins, the Brand Ambassador of Carrera & Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad Launched a New Summer Collection

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 18: Carrera Eyewear, a part of the Safilo Group, one of the eyewear industry's key players, the iconic eyewear brand synonymous with pioneering design and outstanding quality - has launched a new summer eyewear collection with the brand ambassador Pat Cummins. The Australian Captain, who is currently playing in IPL as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad unveiled the new collection.

Unveiling a range of eyewear that epitomizes boldness, craftsmanship, and style, Carrera's Summer Collection pushes the boundaries of design, offering unparalleled distinctiveness for men and women alike.

Inspired by Carrera's unmistakable "C" logo, the Flag Collection represents the boldest expression of the brand, offering a variety of sunglasses and frames designed to make a statement. Crafted for the modern man, this collection exudes confidence and individuality.

Combining classic shapes with an urban attitude, the Signature Collection embodies modern Italian design characterized by artisanal care for details, lightweight materials, and maximum comfort. Crafted for the contemporary man, this collection offers a cool and sophisticated take on eyewear.

As a testament to Carrera's roots in sport, the ACTIVE Sunglasses line focuses on perfect fit and lightweight construction. Whether for outdoor adventures or everyday activities, this collection offers a broad range of performance-inspired eyewear to suit the needs of individuals with active lifestyles.

Commenting on the collaboration and the Summer Collection, Pat Cummins expressed his excitement, stating, "I am thrilled to be a part of Carrera's journey and to represent a brand that not only offers exceptional quality but is a globally recognised brand with a strong heritage and outstanding style embodies innovation, style, and quality. The Summer Collection truly captures the essence of Carrera's spirit and I cannot wait for everyone to experience it."

"Carrera's Summer Collection, is a true reflection of our dedication to innovation and style. Teaming up with Pat Cummins as our brand ambassador adds an exciting dimension to our commitment to excellence, both in sports and in fashion." - said Ashutosh Vaidya, Managing Director, Carrera while talking about the collection.

The Carrera Summer Collection is now available for everyone to make this summer stylish.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor