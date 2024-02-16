Path to Canada PR in 2024: Top Reasons to apply Explained by Visas Avenue

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 16: Canada remains a land of promise for those in pursuit of fresh opportunities and an enhanced quality of living. With the recent surge in invitations issued by the Canadian government, there has never been a more opportune time to apply for Canada immigration on Permanent Resident (PR) Visa. In less than two months, i.e. as of February 15, 2024, over 15,000 candidates have received invitations to apply for Canadian PR visa, making it clear that Canada is actively seeking skilled immigrants to contribute to its diverse and thriving economy.

Category-Based Draws: Attain Canada PR with Low CRS Score

One of the most encouraging trends this year is the low Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score requirement in category-based draws. For instance, in the draw held on February 1st, 2024, candidates with a CRS score as low as 365 points were invited to apply for PR. Introduced first in June 2023, category-based Express Entry draws presents a remarkable opportunity for individuals with relatively modest CRS scores to fulfil their Canadian dream.According to latest reports, the categories that IRCC focused on for category-based Express Entry draws last year are expected to persist throughout 2024. These categories are:

* A strong French language proficiency or

* Work experience in one of the below fields:

- healthcare

- science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions

- trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and contractors

- transport

- agriculture and Agri-food

Hence, candidates with experience in above occupations or proficiency in French language stand a great chance of obtaining Canadian PR visa invitation this year.

High Canada Immigration Target: Abundant Opportunities Await

Canada has set an ambitious immigration target of 485,000 for the year 2024, with skilled worker applicants expected to receive the majority of invitations, comprising nearly 60 percent of the total intake. This underscores the country's commitment to attracting and retaining talented individuals who can contribute to its workforce and society at large. With such a high immigration target, the demand for skilled workers in various sectors remains strong, creating abundant opportunities for prospective immigrants.

Overview of Express Entry and PNP Pathways: Multiple Avenues to Canada PR

Prospective immigrants can pursue Canada PR through two primary pathways:

* The Express Entry system and

* Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs)

The Express Entry system manages applications for three federal economic immigration programs: the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, and the Canadian Experience Class.

On the other hand, PNPs allow Canadian provinces and territories to nominate individuals who have the skills, education, and work experience required to contribute to the local economy. These pathways offer flexibility and cater to a wide range of skills and qualifications, making Canada PR accessible to diverse applicants.

Lastly, applying for Canada PR this year presents a multitude of compelling reasons, from low CRS score requirements to abundant opportunities in various sectors. With the support of Visas Avenue, achieving your Canadian dream is within reach. Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to build a prosperous future in one of the world's most welcoming and diverse countries.

Ready to embark on your journey to Canada PR this year?

