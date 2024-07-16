Pathways World School Celebrates 6 Years of Perfect IBDP Scores

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 16: Pathways World School is thrilled to announce the exceptional results of its students in the 2024 International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). This year marks a momentous achievement as for the sixth consecutive year, a Pathways World School student has achieved the perfect score of 45/45. This consistent performance highlights the school's unwavering commitment to providing a world-class education that fosters academic brilliance, holistic development, and global citizenship.

Key Highlights of the 2024 IBDP Results:

* Perfect Score: Ashmita Haldar achieves the perfect score of 45/45. Sixth consecutive year for the school, a testament to the robust academic framework and exceptional teaching methodologies.

* Average Score: The school continues to maintain an outstanding average score of 33.56, significantly above the global average of 30.32 for 18 consecutive years.

* Pass Rate: The pass percentage of Pathways students stands at an impressive 98 per cent, in contrast to the 80 per cent globally.

* Subject Excellence: Numerous students excelled in individual subjects, with 47 highest possible grades (7) across various disciplines.

Sonya Ghandy Mehta, School Director of Pathways World School, expressed her pride in the students' achievements: "Congratulations to our Class of 2024 for attaining outstanding results! Your perseverance and effort have truly been rewarded. I sincerely thank our teachers and parents for their unwavering support in guiding our students to success."

Ashimta Haldar, who received a perfect score exclaims, "Upon receiving news of my results, my family and I were overjoyed. I am fortunate to have had wonderful, knowledgeable, and supportive teachers - their guidance and encouragement has been instrumental in this accomplishment."

Pathways World School's holistic approach to education, coupled with a strong emphasis on academic rigor, has consistently produced top-tier results. The school's innovative teaching methodologies, state-of-the-art facilities, and a supportive learning environment have played a pivotal role in shaping the success stories of its students.

2024 Pathways World School Graduates' University Offers at a Glance:

Founded in 2003, Pathways World School was the first IB Continuum World School in North India and the 8th in the country. It offers a well-rounded education from Early Years to the Diploma Programme. Consistently ranked as the number one international day-cum-boarding school, Pathways was also featured on National Geographic as the Future School of India. Accredited by prestigious international bodies and renowned for its commitment to sustainability with a LEED Platinum certification, Pathways World School stands at the forefront of innovative and holistic education.

