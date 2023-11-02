Pathways World School retains 1st position in India School Ranking Survey

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 2: Pathways World School, the flagship campus of Pathways Group of Schools has once again been awarded the "Best International Day-Cum-Boarding School" in Delhi NCR, Gurgaon North India for the 12th consecutive year by the Education World India School Ranking Survey 2023-24.

Pioneered in 2007, the Education World India School Ranking has evolved into the world's largest and most comprehensive school ranking survey ranking over 4000 of India's best primary and secondary schools.

School Director, Sonya Ghandy Mehta while receiving the award exclaimed "We are immensely honoured to receive this Award, a testament to the collective dedication and excellence of our students, educators, and staff in shaping a brighter future through transformative education".

The award was received by School Director Sonya Ghandy Mehta along with Middle School Principal, Monika Bajaj at the award ceremony held at the JW Marriot Hotel, Aerocity.

The school is known for its academic excellence, college placements and a robust focus on co-curricular and extracurricular activities from visual and performing arts, design and technology, coding, robotics and sports. The school also offers flexible boarding options ranging from day school to week, fortnight, and term boarding.

With this latest accolade, Pathways World School solidifies its legacy as an unparalleled centre of learning in the Delhi NCR region and nationally.

Pathways World School was the first school to be launched under the Pathways umbrella in the year 2003. The curriculum includes the Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma Programme of the International Baccalaureate Organisation of Geneva. Pathways World School was the first IB Continuum School in North India and the first residential school in the region to follow the IB curriculum.

The campus is situated in 32 acres of land on an elevated, wooded site along the majestic foothills of the Aravali Hills. Strategically located just 35 kms from Delhi airport, the school ensures the purest air quality in the region, providing students an environment that's conducive for both academic pursuits and overall well-being.

The school offers both day and flexible boarding for students while providing flexibility in the boarding options with choices among week, fortnight and term boarding. The current student strength of the school is approximately 800+ with representation from over 16+ nations. The school is jointly accredited by international bodies Council of International Schools (CIS) and New England Association of Schools & College (NEASC).

To learn more about Pathways World School and its commitment to nurturing compassionate, thinking global citizens, visit their official website at https://www.pws.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor