Paving the Way for Future Creatives – AVGCI Launches with a Memorable Studio Tour

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 30: In an inspiring event that left students brimming with excitement, Mr. Mike, Founder and CEO of Rotomaker, launched the highly anticipated AVGCI (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) Multimedia Training Institute during a captivating studio tour. The event served as a platform to showcase AVGCI’s unique selling propositions, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping the future of the creative industry.

The studio tour, a testament to the visionary leadership of Mike, served as an immersive experience, offering students a glimpse into the world of cutting-edge visual graphics and cinematic excellence. Walking through the state-of-the-art facilities, participants witnessed firsthand the technology, expertise, and creative environment that define AVGCI. From advanced animation studios to top-of-the-line equipment, every corner of the institute exuded a vibrant energy that stimulated imagination and innovation.

‘’AVGCI’s curriculum bridges theory and practice, empowering students to shape the future of the creative industry.” stated Mike, while addressing the press. He explained how the institute recognizes the importance of hands-on experience, providing students with access to cutting-edge technology and industry-standard software. This immersive approach equips students with the necessary tools to excel in their respective fields, fostering their creative growth and professional development.

As a grand finale, a lucky draw was conducted, with 20 students receiving exclusive pre-launch goodies, adding an extra touch of delight to an already remarkable day. The prizes, carefully selected to excite and inspire, added an extra layer of delight to the occasion.

For more information about AVGCI, please visit https://avgci.com

