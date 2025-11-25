Pavna Industries Limited Signs Strategic MoU with Government of Uttar Pradesh to Acceler Investment and Job Creation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Pavna Industries Limited (PIL) announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP) to facilitate a proposed investment of INR 250 crores over the next three to five years. The arrangement underscores PIL's commitment to catalyzing economic development in the state, with an expected generation of approximately 500 employment opportunities in the region. The GoUP will assist PIL in navigating permissions, registrations, and approvals to ensure the project aligns with state regulations and timelines, marking a collaborative push toward robust capacity-building and infrastructure development.

In financial updates, PIL reported resilient momentum in its quarterly performance, with net sales of Rs 74.15 crore in Q2FY26, up from Rs 60.40 crore in Q1FY26, reflecting a 23 percent increase. The company also posted a turnaround net profit of Rs 1.68 crore in Q2FY26, reversing a net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in Q1FY26—a substantial 198 percent quarter-on-quarter improvement. For the first half of FY26, PIL registered net sales of Rs 134.55 crore and a net loss of Rs 0.04 crore. On an annual basis, the company reported net sales of Rs 308.24 crore and net profit of Rs 8.04 crore for FY25, signaling a strengthened trajectory in its automotive components business.

This momentum coincides with PIL's ongoing land expansion near the Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh. On November 14, 2025, PIL announced the acquisition of an additional 4.33 acres adjoining existing holdings, following earlier acquisitions of 1.89 acres, 4.96 acres (August 2025), and 4.64 acres (July 2025). The contiguous land parcel reinforces PIL's long-term strategy for capacity expansion and regional infrastructure development, positioning the company to better serve its growing client base.

Pavna Industries Limited stands as a leading manufacturer of high-quality automotive components for passenger cars, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles. With more than five decades of industry experience, the company supplies ignition switches, fuel tank caps, and other critical parts to major OEMs, including Bajaj, Honda, and TVS. PIL operates state-of-the-art plants in Aligarh, Aurangabad, and Pantnagar, ensuring efficient service and a growing international footprint in markets such as Italy and the United States. The company's sustained focus on innovation is driven by extensive in-house research and development and reinforced by strategic partnerships, including a joint venture with Sunworld Moto Industrial Co., which continues to propel its automotive solutions forward.

