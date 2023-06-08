Pay Store Pe, a one-stop destination for all food and grocery needs

New Delhi (India), June 8: With more than 1,000 products and over 1,000 popular brands, Pay Store Pe (paystorepe.com) offers customers a one-stop destination for all their food and grocery needs and has emerged as a prominent player in the online and offline grocery retail industry.

From pulses to grains, oils, spices and seasonings to packaged products, beverages, and personal care items, Pay Store Pe has it all. Customers can choose from a wide range of options in each category, handpicked to ensure the best quality at the lowest prices.

“My mission and vision for Pay Store Pe are to become a leading player in the grocery retail sector, on par with renowned brands like Blinkit, Zepto, and Bigbasket. We are committed to expanding our presence both nationally and internationally,” said Afzal Ali, Founder and CEO of Pay Store Pe.

Afzal Ali has an experience of over a decade in the industry and established Pay Store Pe to enhance customer convenience.

“Grocery shopping has evolved in the last few years, especially since the Covid pandemic. For many customers, online has become the default mode of grocery shopping, but many others continue to prefer offline grocery shopping. We are targeting both online and offline expansion, which will further enhance accessibility and provide customers with the flexibility to choose between online and offline shopping modes based on their preferences,” Afzal Ali said.

As part of its expansion strategy and to strengthen its offline presence, Pay Store Pe aims to establish a network of physical grocery stores in various locations across the country, covering all postal codes.

Online grocery retailing has grown at a fast rate in the last few years, but the overall segment still occupies a very small size of the overall market, offering tremendous potential for growth for Pay Store Pe. Coupled with its offline presence, Pay Store Pe is set to become the preferred grocery retailer for millions of customers.

Pay Store Pe is available on both web and app platforms, ensuring easy access for customers using different devices and operating systems. This approach underscores the company’s commitment to offering a seamless and convenient shopping experience. It offers a range of payment options, including debit and credit cards, cash/Sodexo coupons upon delivery, and more. Pay Store Pe guarantees on-time delivery and the highest quality products.

