Payansh App sets new benchmark with competitive 1.5 per cent convenience fee for credit card transactions, enhancing payment convenience for users

New Delhi [India], June 23: Cutting-edge fintech application, Payansh has announced an incredibly competitive convenience fee of 1.5% for its wide range of hassle-free rent payment facilities via credit cards, which was erstwhile a limited and debilitating process. In addition to the wide range of transactions that Payansh offers, with this new convenience fee, the platform would become significantly more affordable than before, standing out in a saturated fintech market.

This robust step is part of Payansh's strategy to enhance its market share, following a remarkable brand journey that entails an impressive turnover of approximately 100 crores annually, clocking a whopping 20% growth rate. Additionally, the competitive rate that has set a new industry benchmark will open Payansh's services to a wider range of consumers, expanding the company's reach. This exceptional initiative positions Payansh as one of the preferred options for individuals searching for a secure, dependable and economical platform for credit card transactions.

Apart from its attractive service charges, what makes Payansh a one-stop payment solution for individuals and small businesses is that it enables various kinds of payments using credit cards including rent, utility bills, education fees, business services, home supplies, and office supplies (BBPS payments). This comprehensive range of services helps consumer tide over their monetary crunch without the worry of incurring a bank-breaking debt.

When asked about what led to the new initiative by the company, MAnish Matta explained, "In the most difficult times of Covid-19 when most of us faced the problem of arranging corpus for funds to pay our regular bills, then the idea of this seedling was planted to become the helping hand for people and remove financial crisis where everyone can pay their rent on 1st through salary credits on 10th of the month. By offering this convenience fee of only 1.5%, we wish to pave the way for a more agile and responsive financial ecosystem." Based out of Karnal, Haryana, Payansh is the brainchild of Anish Matta who is the director of the company namely Finavrio Technology Private Limited.

Furthermore, the application stands out by offering a seamless and streamlined experience to its users irrespective of their choice of devices. By catering to both IOS and Android users, the application challenges the inefficiencies and complexities of the conventional financial ecosystem. This user-centric approach resonates with customers who seek a modern and effortless solution for their financial needs.

In addition to these primary features, Payansh also assists customers to enhance their credit scores thus encouraging responsible credit usage and timely repayment of loans. The cashback feature further incentivizes customers to use the application for their financial dealings, providing them with additional savings and rewards with every transaction. The application also provides short-term loans to its users at a nominal interest rate, empowering small businesses in taking the first step towards systematic growth.

In an era where digital payments have become the norm, Payansh with this new initiative has successfully reshaped the landscape of payment convenience. It has the current target market of pan India and is planning to extend its market horizons internationally covering their international branch in UAE and Singapore. By venturing into the international market, Payansh aims to capitalize on untapped opportunities and serve customers globally, offering its financial services and benefits to an international audience.

For more information, please visit www.payansh.com

