Payment Technology Leader, EPS, Brings on Board Industry Veteran Ram Rastogi as an Additional Director

Electronic Payment and Services Pvt. Ltd. (EPS), a leading provider of payment technology services in India, has announced the appointment of Ram Rastogi as an Additional Director in its wholly owned subsidiary, Finiverse Aggregator Pvt. Ltd. Rastogi, who has over four decades of experience in building payment systems, including IMPS, UPI, and AePS, has previously worked with NPCI and State Bank of India, and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to EPS.

"It's truly exhilarating to be a part of EPS, a company with a long-standing history of being a pioneer in ATM outsourcing and now a leading payments technology solution provider. With the advent of game-changing government initiatives such as OCEN (Open Credit Enablement Network), ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) and GSTN (Goods and Service Tax Network), EPS is in a prime position to capitalize on the immense potential of the Indian payments industry. I look forward to utilizing my experience and knowledge to guide EPS towards its next phase of growth and success," said Ram Rastogi, who is also the Chairman of FACE.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ram Rastogi to our organization. His experience and knowledge will be invaluable in elevating our position in India's payments industry. With his addition, we are confident that we can pursue bigger goals and transform future growth opportunities," said Mani Mamallan, Chairman and Managing Director of EPS.

Currently, EPS manages over 12,000 ATMs in India for major banks, handling over 336 million transactions, dispensing over Rs. 1,000 billion in cash, and servicing more than 224 million customers on its ATMs every year in India. The company has contributed to the Ministry of Finance's (MoF) "Financial Inclusion" mission by deploying 5,000 ATMs in urban and rural areas in India, which was recorded as one of the fastest and successfully deployed projects ever in the domestic ATM industry. EPS is a "Great Place to Work" certified company, having built and sustained a high-trust, high-performance culture within the organization.

Electronic Payment and Services Pvt. Ltd. (EPS) is a leading payment technology service provider in India and has been a pioneer of ATM outsourcing in India, with around 12,000 ATMs under management across India for top Banks. The company also provides cross-channel, full-spectrum technology solutions across the digital payments value chain and has handled over 3.4 Bn digital transactions in the last one year. EPS was founded in 2011 with a profound vision of emerging as a leading provider of technology solutions in the retail banking and payments system. EPS offers ATM services with flexible engagement models such as Brown Label ATM Services, and Managed Services. It is one of the market leaders in end-to-end Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operations & Outsourcing Services, and ATM Managed Services. EPS manages end-to-end ATM Operations, a 24x7 ATM Managed Services Centre, Transaction Processing Services, Card Management Services, and Outsourcing Services. EPS' ATMs' operating metrices are one of the best in the industry with an annual average of 130 transaction per day per ATM. EPS is PCI DSS 3.2.1, ISO 27001:2013 & ISO 9001:2015 certified, and its EFT Switch is certified and adheres to security standards setup by NPCI.

