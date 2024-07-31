New Delhi [India], July 31 : In a recent announcement during Microsoft's 2023-24 Q4 earnings call, Satya Nadella highlighted the rapid adoption of GitHub Copilot, an AI-powered developer tool that has seen widespread acceptance across various industries, Thomas Dhomke, CEO at GitHub wrote on LinkedIn.

"GitHub Copilot is by far the most widely adopted AI-powered developer tool. Just over two years since its general availability, more than 77,000 organizations - from BBVA, FedEx, and H&M to Infosys and Paytm - have adopted Copilot, up 180 per cent year-over-year," said Nadella.

Copilot is driving GitHub growth, and all up, GitHub's annual revenue run rate is now USD 2 billion, stated Nadella.

This significant milestone underscores the creativity, ingenuity, and resilience of the GitHub team, known as Hubbers, Dhomke said in the post and noted that the scale of product disruption and commercial success achieved reflects GitHub's commitment to its community and its capacity to reinvest in them continually.

With more than 100,000 generative AI projects created on GitHub last year, the platform remains at the forefront of AI innovation.

The earnings report further noted that "Copilot accounted for over 40 per cent of GitHub's revenue growth this year."

While GitHub celebrates its business success in the age of AI, the journey began with a simple yet profound vision: to enhance developer happiness, the CEO's post said.

GitHub Copilot was conceived in late 2020, well before the AI hype, with the goal of alleviating mundane tasks for developers, allowing them to focus on what they love.

This strategic focus on developer satisfaction has proven to be a winning formula.

Dhomke emphasized the long-term vision for the platform: "From building AI applications with industry-leading models, to coding in natural language with Copilot Workspace, to automatically securing code with Autofix - we will continue to democratize access to AI technologies to generate a groundswell of one billion developers on GitHub. By doing so, we will enable 10 per cent of the world's population to build and advance breakthroughs that will accelerate human progress for all."

As GitHub continues to evolve, companies like Paytm would play a crucial role in its ecosystem, leveraging innovative tools like Copilot to drive efficiency and growth. This collaborative effort not only boosts the productivity of developers worldwide but also accelerates technological advancements that benefit society as a whole.

