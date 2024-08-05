PCI SSC Appoints Panacea Infosec for Global Executive Assessor Roundtable for the Third Term

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 5: The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), a global forum for payment security, has selected Panacea Infosec, India's leading payment security firm, to participate in the 2024-2026 PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR) for the third consecutive term. Ajay Kaushik, Founder & CEO of Panacea Infosec, along with Jitender Khanna, Director, will represent the company at the 2024-2026 PCI SSC GEAR.

The PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR) serves as a direct channel for communication between senior leadership of payment security assessors and PCI SSC senior leadership.

Panacea Infosec is one of 33 organizations to join the PCI Security Standards Council's Global Executive Assessor Roundtable in its efforts to secure payment data globally. As strategic partners, Roundtable members bring industry, geographical and technical insight to PCI SSC plans and projects on behalf of the assessor community.

This is Panacea Infosec's third term at GEAR, following successful tenures in 2020-2022 and 2022-2024.

Speaking on the occasion, PCI SSC Executive Director, Gina Gobeyn, said, "The Global Executive Assessor Roundtable provides industry expertise and perspectives that influence and shape the development of PCI Security Standards and programs. We look forward to working with Panacea Infosec in our efforts to help organizations secure payment data globally."

She further added, "We need voices from across the assessor community to help ensure we are providing the best standards and programs to support the industry in protecting against today's modern cybercriminal. We're pleased to have Panacea Infosec on the PCI SSC Global Executive Roundtable to provide critical insights and help us build on the great efforts that are already being done to increase payment security globally."

The PCI SSC works with organizations globally to secure payment data. The organization trains assessors each year to ensure the proper adoption and implementation of the PCI Security Standards. This appointment, achieved through a transparent and highly competitive process, stands as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment and excellence in the realm of cyber security consulting, auditing, and compliance.

"Being a part of this prestigious Roundtable discussion for the third time is truly an honour. It is a platform that brings together thought leaders and industry experts, and we are humbled to contribute to this collective wisdom. Panacea Infosec's unwavering dedication and relentless efforts have been instrumental in curbing card data fraud. We have not only been successful in mitigating such risks but also have been guiding various entities in the effective implementation of PCI SSC Standards," shared Ajay Kaushik.

Panacea Infosec is the leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps private and public sector organizations fight threats and effectively manage risk. Panacea Infosec is accredited by the PCI Security Standards Council as a PCI QSA, PCI ASV, PCI 3DS, PCI QPA, PCI SSF, and PCI P2PE assessor company to certify entities processing, storing, or transmitting cardholder data. Furthermore, Panacea Infosec is CERT-In empanelled auditor to conduct security audits of Government and Public sector enterprises.

The company's impeccable track record, boasting an impressive portfolio of over 400 clients spanning more than 50 countries, is a testament to its unparalleled expertise, superior quality of work, and unwavering commitment to data security. This illustrious journey, marked by relentless dedication and ceaseless innovation, eloquently articulates the company's profound mastery in its domain and its steadfast dedication to the cause of data security.

Incorporated in 2012, Panacea Infosec is a premier QSA company and leading provider of PCI DSS, CERT-In, ISO, GDPR, HIPAA, SOC compliance services. We have presence in Africa, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East to serve clients on all aspects of Information Security Governance, Risk Management and Compliance Management.

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible, and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate, and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog. Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.

