Pegasus’ 4th showroom now in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Febraury12: Ahmedabad’s renowned Pegasus’ fourth showroom has now opened in Surat. The inauguration this Sunday was honoured by Home Minister of Gujarat Shree Harsh Sanghvi along with the presence of the mayor of the smart city, Shree Daxesh Mavani.

In addition to its automotive ventures, Globe Group is a powerhouse in various sectors; including logistics, oil fields and building. With its fourth outlet in Surat, Globe group’s Ramratan Agarwal and Shivam Infocom’s Sanjay Patel showcase their commitment to excellence across diverse industries. This strategic expansion aims to provide top tier automotive experiences for Surat residents along with bringing forth the best services.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor