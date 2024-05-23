Pengiun Enterprise Announces Upcoming Memoir of Renowned Eye Surgeon Dr. Suresh K. Pandey "An Eye for the Sky: How an Eye Surgeon Helped Millions

PNN

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], May 23: Penguin Enterprise (An imprint of Pengiun Random House), India is proud to announce the upcoming publication of An Eye for the Sky: How an Eye Surgeon Helped Millions Dare to Dream, a captivating memoir by Dr. Suresh K. Pandey, a world-renowned eye surgeon, director of SuVi Eye Institute, Kota, passionate author, motivational speaker, cyclist, and philanthropist. Scheduled for release in August 2024, this inspiring book chronicles Dr. Pandey's remarkable journey from overcoming poverty and hardship to becoming a beacon of hope for millions by restoring sight and igniting dreams.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Recognition

Born into an impoverished family in Mohna, a remote village in Tahsil Rawatbhata, District Chittorgarh of Rajasthan, devoid of basic amenities like electricity, sanitation, and roads, Dr. Suresh Pandey's early life was marked by immense challenges. He pursued his education by the dim glow of a lantern, walking 5 kilometres to reach the school, demonstrating exceptional academic talent despite the adversities at home. Inspired by his late grandfather, freedom fighter Dr. Kamta Prasad Pandey, a dream of becoming an eye surgeon blossomed within him. Hid Dadaji did special training in cataract surgery and other eye operations in 1937 at Kishanlal Jalan Eye Hospital, Bhiwani (Haryana), under the supervision of late Dr. P. D. Giridhar. After the 'Bagi Ballia Movement', it became impossible for Dadaji to work as an eye specialist in Ballia (Uttar Pradesh). Dadaji decided to leave Ballia in 1944 and moved eleven hundred kilometres away in Rajasthan to continue the fight against blindness and started the important work of sight-restoring eye surgeries in a village called Mohna, Tahsil Rawatbhata, District Chittorgarh.

Dr. Suresh K. Pandey's unwavering dedication propelled him to excel in his academics. He cleared the highly competitive pre-medical test (PMT) in his very first attempt, securing a coveted seat at a government medical college in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Financial constraints forced him to survive on a single daily meal, yet his determination remained unshakeable. He navigated the demanding environment of medical college, enduring even mockery for his lack of fluency in English (since he studied in Hindi), all while keeping his unwavering focus on his dream.

A Life Dedicated to Eliminating Curable Blindness

Dr. Pandey's pursuit of mastery in ocular microsurgery led him across the globe. He honed his skills at prestigious institutions like the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (Chandigarh, India), Storm Eye Institute, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC, USA, John A. Moran Eye Centre (University of Utah, Salt Lake City, USA), and Sydney Eye Hospital, Save Sight Institute (University of Sydney, Australia). Ultimately, he returned to his homeland with a resolute mission: to establish an eye Institute dedicated to eradicating blindness.

Driven by an insatiable passion, ingenuity, and a deep spiritual connection with Gayatri Pariwar Shantikunj, Haridwar, Dr. Pandey, along with his life partner Dr. Vidushi Sharma, co-founded SuVi Eye Institute & Lasik Laser Centre in Kota, Rajasthan. Today, their remarkable institution stands tall as one of India's most esteemed eye hospitals, recognised for its exceptional care and unwavering commitment to serving the community.

A Story of Inspiration and Hope

An Eye for the Sky is more than just a memoir; it's a potent narrative of resilience, unwavering ambition, and the transformative power of pursuing one's dreams against insurmountable odds. This compelling 28-chapter journey, with its captivating anecdotes and insightful reflections, serves as a beacon of hope for anyone facing adversity. Uplifting, empowering, and remarkably simple, Dr. Pandey's story resonates as a gentle nudge, urging readers to overcome challenges and reach for their aspirations with unwavering courage.

One lakh Eye Surgey and Counting

The entire team (Dr. Vidushi Sharma, Dr. Suresh K. Pandey, Dr. S.K. Gupta and Dr. Nipun Bagrecha) completed more than one lakh successful eye operations and successfully treated about 25 lakh eye patients. In this book, Dr. Suresh Pandey has written his experiences and memoirs of working with the world's renowned ophthalmologists on the continents of India, USA, and Australia. While working as an eye surgeon in 'Shiksha Ki Kashi' Kota, Dr. Pandey has had the opportunity to interact with thousands of coaching students and motivate them to achieve their goals.

Foreword by Professor Amod Gupta

The book is further enriched by a foreword penned by the esteemed Padma Shri Prof. Amod Gupta (Past Dean, Past Chief Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER, Chandigarh), adding another layer of credibility and significance to Dr. Pandey's inspiring tale.

About Dr. Suresh K. Pandey

Dr. Suresh K. Pandey is a world-renowned eye surgeon, a prolific author, a motivational speaker who inspires audiences with his life story, an avid cyclist, and a dedicated philanthropist. Driven by a relentless passion to eradicate blindness, Dr. Pandey has touched the lives of millions by restoring sight and igniting the flames of hope. Dr. Pandey can be reached at suvieye@gmail.com

About Penguin Enterprise (An imprint of Penguin Random House), India

Penguin Enterprises (An imprint of Penguin Random House) India is a leading publisher in India, bringing a diverse range of fiction and non-fiction titles to readers across the country. With a commitment to fostering literary talent and promoting a vibrant reading culture, Penguin India publishes books that entertain, educate, and inspire.

