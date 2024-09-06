Peoplefy Moves to New Office in Pune, Signifying Growth and Future Expansion

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: Peoplefy, a leading Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) service provider, is excited to announce its move to a new office space in Pune, marking a significant step forward in the company's growth journey and reflecting its positive outlook on future expansion.

The new office, located in Viman Nagar, Pune, is designed to support Peoplefy's ongoing growth and evolving needs. With enhanced infrastructure, innovative technology, and flexible workspaces, this new environment is set to boost collaboration, creativity, and productivity, helping the team to better serve its expanding global client base.

“We are thrilled to move into our new office space, which represents the next chapter in our company's evolution,” said Rajesh Bharatiya, CEO of Peoplefy. “This move symbolizes our growth and our commitment to delivering exceptional RPO solutions and Talent Search services. The new space will provide our team with the resources and environment they need to continue thriving and driving our mission forward.”

KS Viswanathan (KSV), honourable strategic advisory board member of Peoplefy, shared his enthusiasm about the company's growth: “The move to this new office space is a clear indicator of Peoplefy's strong vision for the long term future. I am eager to see how this new setting will empower the team to explore new opportunities and deliver even greater value to our clients in the GCC, Technology, R&D and beyond.”

About Peoplefy: Peoplefy is an award-winning Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) service provider, specializing in catering to Global MNCs and GCCs in India for over 17 years. Led by a team of Ex-Engineering professionals and graduates from the I.I.T’s, Peoplefy offers end-to-end RPO solutions, project-based RPO, and executive search services. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Peoplefy has emerged as a trusted talent partner for organizations looking to establish and expand their operations in the Indian market.

Website www.peoplefy.com, for Recruitment related services contact services@peoplefy.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

