Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest

Pepperfry’s Ambareesh Murty died of a heart attack on Monday. He was 51 years old. Ashish Shah, the other co-founder of Pepperfry informed about the demise. “Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," tweeted Ashish Shah.

Ambareesh, an IIM Calcutta alumnus, founded the home decor company in Mumbai in 2012. Before Pepperfry, he was associated with eBay. Murty's foray into the business world started in June 1996 when he joined Cadbury as a Sales and Marketing professional. He had a five-and-a-half-year tenure with the renowned chocolate manufacturer.Murty ventured into the financial sector, gracing Prudential ICICI AMC (now ICICI Prudential) with his expertise. His role as VP Marketing and Customer Service lasted nearly two years.A brief stint of five months at Levi's followed and it was during this time he embarked on his own venture, Origin Resources. This portal, tailored to aid Indian mutual fund companies.

He shuttered the start-up in 2005 and joined Britannia as a marketing manager.Seven months later, Murty joined eBay India and was the country manager for the Philippines, Malaysia, and India. Six years later, Murty started Pepperfry in June 2011 along with Ashish Shah. Pepperfry is an online marketplace that sells home furniture and other products. The Mumbai-based startup raised its first round of capital in December 2011 from Norwest Venture Partners which cut a $5 million check.Pepperfry then went on to raise close to a total of $240 million from a clutch of investors, including Pidilite Ventures, from the makers of Fevicol, Goldman Sachs Investments Partners and several others.