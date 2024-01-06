VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 6: Performance Inspired Nutrition partners with Delta Common to sell PI products throughout India. This new partnership offers an exciting opportunity for PI to introduce its clean and natural products to millions.

Performance Inspired Nutritionthe company created by actor, producer, and businessman Mark Wahlberg along with the health and wellness industry's Tom Dowdis proud to announce its recent partnership with Delta Common. Since its founding, Performance Inspired has developed quality products geared toward improving the life and health of not just professional athletes but the everyday athlete. PI is excited about this new journey and is thrilled to partner with a company as devoted to quality products as it is.

With this new partnership, Performance Inspired's clean and healthy products will now be available throughout India and will be distributed exclusively by Delta Common. Delta Common plans to initially introduce PI's products into more than 300 select stores and will eventually increase the number of stores carrying PI products to 9,000. In addition, all Performance Inspired products will be available online via official website www.pi-nutrition.in.

Sheila Phillips, CEO of Performance Inspired, is excited to begin this new partnership and said, "PI welcomes Delta Common to the Performance Inspired family! We are thrilled to foster this partnership to offer PI's high-quality products to people in India. We believe athletes of all abilities will benefit immensely from our nutritional products."

Tom Dowd, cofounder of Performance Inspired and current CEO of F45, stated: "The entire Performance Inspired team is excited to enter another new market with a proven partner. Our natural, robust formulas and high-value products continue to gain momentum and market share."

Mark Wahlberg is equally excited about this partnership, as he values his huge fan base in India and cannot wait to share PI's products with those who know and love him there. He and the entire Performance Inspired team welcome Delta Common and know that this successful partnership will benefit millions.

PI feels confident that when Delta Common states that its goal "is to be the industry leader in quality and customer service by providing first-rate products," the company speaks sincerely. Like Performance Inspired, Delta Common values its customers and hopes to create a lasting relationship with them by building trust and confidence.

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Dowd founded Performance Inspired Nutrition in 2016 to fill the void in the mass market for high quality, all-natural, and robust active-lifestyle nutritional products for the everyday athlete and sports nutrition customer of any age. Performance Inspired offers a full line of all-natural nutrition products and healthy, low-sugar foods. PI is committed to helping inspire people to be more active and to lead a healthier lifestyle.

The unique marketing style coupled with meaningful formulas sets PI apart from other brands. Performance Inspired relies on honest marketing messages that come from real customers. In addition, PI believes it's important to give back to communities and gives 2% of its net profits to charitable organizations.

For more information on PI, please visit PI-Nutrition.com or email Info@PI-Nutrition.com.

Delta Commonis one of the fastest-growing distribution company of consumer-packaged goods and lifestyle and sports nutritional products. The company's global distribution network extends to Americas, Europe, MENA, India, Southeast Asia, China, Australia and Russia. Though Delta Common is headquartered in New York, it has over 3,000 retail and wholesale locations in more than 45 countries around the world. Since its inception, it has become one of the largest US suppliers of energy drinks and functional food products.

For more information on Delta Common, please email deltacommoncompany@gmail.com.

To buy Performance Inspired Nutrition products, please visit www.pi-nutrition.in

