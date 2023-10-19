Pernia's Pop-Up Shop launches Wedding Wows By Elnaaz Norouzi

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, India's largest luxury multi-designer fashion platform, under the aegis of Purple Style Labs (PSL), has unveiled a new chapter in bridal couture with Wedding Wows. This exquisite collaboration features the talented actress Elnaaz Norouzi, celebrated for her spellbinding roles in iconic shows like Sacred Games and Made in Heaven Season 2, as she takes her debut steps into the world of Indian couture in partnership with Pernia's Pop-Up Shop.

Wedding Wows by Elnaaz Norouzi is the ultimate bridal style soiree, tailor-made for the contemporary bride's wedding journey. The curated collection includes various categories, including bridal lehengas, sarees and gowns. Its palette spans classic bridal reds, champagne, vivacious oranges, and spirited yellows, promising the bride an unforgettable style journey. Whether it's the promise of engagement, the vibrancy of haldi and mehendi revelries, the allure of cocktail soirees, or the sanctity of the pheras, Wedding Wows pays homage to the rich tapestry of Indian wedding traditions.

The curation is a bridal odyssey that seamlessly intertwines timeless heritage with the finest contemporary details, perfectly suited for the grandeur of international weddings. This collaboration embarks on a chic voyage, where modern design aesthetics harmonise flawlessly with timeless craftsmanship. The creme de la creme of Indian designer brands, including Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Gaurav Gupta, Abhivnav Mishra and more, have united their creative prowess to craft a symphony of bridalwear.

Elnaaz Norouzi's magnetic charisma and her love for fashion render her the quintessential embodiment of beauty. Hailing from Iran and raised in Germany, she's achieved a feat that only a handful of international actors havecarving her niche in the Indian entertainment industry and leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape. Beyond her acting prowess, Elnaaz has dazzled the Indian advertising sphere, sharing screen space in numerous national commercials with Bollywood's elite, including luminaries such as Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Shahrukh Khan.

Sharing her thoughts on the partnership, Elnaaz says, "I am thrilled to introduce a groundbreaking collaboration that's set to redefine bridalwear. Wedding Wows is an exceptional journey into the world of Indian couture, and I couldn't be more excited about it. Our collaboration promises to buoy up the approaching wedding season to unparalleled heights of luxury and sophistication. Through this partnership, Pernia's Pop-Up Shop and I will unveil bestsellers from A-list designers, featuring illustrious designs and silhouettes."

Abhishek Agarwal, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Purple Style Labs added, " We are incredibly excited about our collaboration with Elnaaz Norouzi for 'Wedding Wows. Elnaaz's dynamic style and passion for fashion align perfectly with our mission to promote Indian designers and offer a one-stop destination for all things weddings. 'Wedding Wows' promises to redefine the bridal fashion landscape, and we are thrilled to share this journey with our discerning patrons."

Wedding Wows By Elnaaz Norouzi can be found online at www.perniaspopupshop.com, and at Pernia's Pop-Up Studio in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and London.

Owned by Purple Style Labs, Pernia's Pop-Up Shop is the largest omnichannel luxury fashion platform that brings together India's coveted designer labels. A one-stop shop featuring the best in designer womenswear, menswear, jewellery, home decor, kidswear and more. The brand has opened 15 Pernia's Pop-Up Studio experience centres globally across Mumbai (Juhu, Kala Ghoda, Bandra, Kemps Corner), Delhi (Mehrauli, DLF Emporio, Indian Handicrafts Emporium), Bengaluru (Embassy Diamante), Hyderabad (Banjara Hills), Kolkata (Elgin Road), Ahmedabad (Near Iskcon) and an international store in London (Mayfair). The organisation is currently expanding its existing footprint, along with new cities such as Surat and Chennai. There are further plans to expand in international markets with retail stores in New York and Dubai within the next 12-18 months.

Purple Style Labs (PSL) endeavours to build the biggest Luxury Fashion House in India. It acquired Pernia's Pop-Up Shop in 2018 and has grown the business 100X in the past five years. Earlier this year, PSL raised USD 14 Million in Series C-round and is currently clocking INR 800 Cr+ (~$100Mn) Gross Sales Run-rate. It houses brands like Pernia's Pop-Up Shop and Studio along with other eminent labels like Wendell Rodricks, Hemant Trevedi, Aster and the fashion magazine First Look. Bringing together exceptional houses with an online and offline presence, it strives to become your favourite destination to discover luminary Indian designers both domestic and internationally.

