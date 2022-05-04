Pernod Ricard announces the appointment of Richa Singh as CFO, Pernod Ricard South Asia and India

Pernod Ricard India (PRI), a global leader in the wine and spirit industry, today announced the appointment of Richa Singh, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Pernod Ricard South Asia and India.

Joining the leadership team, Richa Singh will report directly to Thibault Cuny, Managing Director & CEO Pernod Ricard South Asia and India.

In this new role, Richa will steer the finance function for the South Asia region, including India, and will be responsible for strategic financial planning and key business processes to drive business growth.

Speaking on the announcement, Thibault Cuny, MD & CEO, Pernod Ricard South Asia and India, said, "We are delighted to welcome Richa to our core management team at Pernod Ricard South Asia & India - at a time when we look to build a future-ready organization. Richa brings with her a wealth of deep financial expertise, a proven track record of results-driven leadership, and an entrepreneurial mindset, that will help augment our growth trajectory and take the company to newer heights."

"I am excited to join Pernod Ricard, a global leader with one of the most dynamic and premium portfolios in the industry, especially as it revs up on its accelerated growth path. I am inspired by the organisation's culture of conviviality and values of mutual trust, entrepreneurial spirit and a strong sense of ethics - coupled with its commitment to building brands with purpose with innovation and premiumization at its core," said Richa Singh, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Pernod Ricard South Asia and India.

With over two decades of experience, Richa Singh has led finance teams across functions for large multinational companies such as P&G, Johnson & Johnson Medical, Coca Cola and Philips at their offices in India and Singapore. She has also led Philips Home Healthcare and feminine hygiene and baby care sector startup Niine successfully.

Richa holds an MBA in Finance & Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Richa is also an avid speaker at business campuses and industry forums and is passionate about developing and coaching talent.

