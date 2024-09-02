Pernod Ricard India Partners with National Rifle Association of India to Felicitate Paris Olympics Medallists

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 2: To celebrate India's shooting prowess, Pernod Ricard India, partnered with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), for an elegant felicitation ceremony on 30th August 2024, at Kamal Mahal, ITC Maurya, New Delhi. The event recognized the extraordinary achievements of the Indian Olympic Shooting Team, who clinched bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The evening attracted esteemed sports icons, including Gagan Narang, Olympic medallist and Chef-de-Mission, Paris 2024 Olympics and Jaspal Rana, Indian sport shooter and pistol coach, among other distinguished personalities from various fields.

Prasanna Mohile, National Head - Corporate Affairs at Pernod Ricard India, expressed his delight, stating, "At Pernod Ricard India, we believe in the unifying power of team spirit and sports is a true reflection of this ethos. We are driven by our vision to showcase India's exceptional prowess on the global stage - both in business and beyond - and supporting sportspersons is a vital part of this mission. Today, we are honored to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our Olympians and are thrilled to stand beside them on their inspiring journey."

Over the years, Pernod Ricard India has been working towards nurturing talent and fostering sportsmanship through several key initiatives. One such initiative is 'Raftaar', a collaborative effort with Bridges of Sports designed to nurture sprinting talent among underprivileged children. This program impacts over 800 young athletes by offering them rigorous training to develop their sprinting abilities. Besides, in collaboration with the Mary Kom Foundation, Pernod Ricard India has been supporting young, talented women by offering comprehensive support to promising boxers from rural and underprivileged backgrounds

Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in both Individual and Team events, Swapnil Kusale, who secured a bronze in the Individual Rifle category, and Sarabjot Singh, who earned a bronze as part of the Team event, were proudly recognised for their outstanding contributions.

The prestigious event was a testament to the collective efforts of athletes, coaches, and organizations dedicated to advancing shooting sports in India. The NRAI, Pernod Ricard India, and Titus & Co., Advocates reaffirmed their commitment to fostering excellence in sports and supporting Indian athletes as they aim for greater success in the upcoming Olympic Games, Los Angeles 2028.

