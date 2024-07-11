Persistent Recognized for Excellence in Governance and Executive Leadership in Institutional Investor's 2024 Asia Executive Team Survey

PRNewswire

Santa Clara (California) [US]/Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) and (NSE: PERSISTENT) has been recognized for its robust governance practices and strong executive leadership by the highly regarded portfolio managers and analysts in the prestigious "2024 Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team" survey.

The Company has received the top three rankings across multiple categories - Asia Pacific ex-Japan, Rest of Asia, and Small & Midcap for the Technology, IT Services, and Software industry. Prominent rankings by sell-side analysts in the Small & Midcap category below:

\ Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer at Persistent; Sunil Sapre, Former Chief Financial Officer at Persistent; and the Company's Investor Relations Program ranked first.

\ Saurabh Dwivedi, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Persistent, ranked second.

The detailed rankings across all categories:

*Sunil Sapre served as Persistent's CFO until May 15, 2024

The Executive Team surveys conducted by Institutional Investor Research are an independent platform for investment and sell-side professionals to evaluate the credibility, communication, financial stewardship, capital allocation of corporate leadership, and Investor Relations effectiveness across multiple activities. Institutional Investor Research, renowned for its insights into the investment community, conducted a survey involving over 5,500 portfolio managers and analysts to determine the winners of its 2024 Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team.

The multiple rankings across different categories underscore Persistent's proactive engagement with investors, accessibility of senior executives, responsiveness to investor queries, and quality of disclosures, highlighting the Company's dedication to transparent and effective investor communication. Persistent was among the top companies in Institutional Investor's 2022 Asia Executive Team Awards and was recognized in the Asia Executive Team - Small and Mid-Cap rankings.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent

"We are truly honored by the recognition from Institutional Investor and extend our sincere gratitude to the investors whose ratings have contributed to this acknowledgment. This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, fueled by our team's relentless dedication and transparent communication which has propelled us to industry-leading performance. The rankings from the investor community bolster our credibility and reinforce our standing within the industry. We remain dedicated to transparent engagement with the analyst community, ensuring clear and timely communication of our goals and achievements, all upheld by the highest standards of governance."

About Persistent

With over 23,000 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 268% growth since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing Indian IT Services brand according to Brand Finance.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

