Persistent Systems, Google Cloud collaborate to provide cutting-edge solutions

New Delhi [India], June 11 : Indian technology service provider firm Persistent Systems has partnered with Google Cloud for expanded reach across the US, India, UK, and Australia, the company said in a statement.

Using Google Cloud's Gemini models, along with other innovative Google

technologies, the Company will develop industry-specific solutions to drive broad-based GenAI

adoption.

The agreement will enable both the companies to deliver solutions that help enterprises maximize the ROI from their cloud investments while modernizing their infrastructure and data stack, as per the statement.

The company said it will use its deep domain expertise, combined with Google Cloud's advanced platforms and AI, to create innovative solutions tailored for the BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, communications, media and telecom, consumer tech, and Hi-Tech industries.

The collaboration will also lead to rapid deployment of services and comprehensive support to clients, enhancing overall customer satisfaction. Furthermore, Persistent will have access to additional resources from Google Cloud to build new solutions, leading to faster time-to-market, read the statement.

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud:

"This new Strategic Partnership Agreement will help these organizations accelerate their cloud- and AI-driven transformations with leading technology from Google Cloud and thousands of specialized and certified experts from Persistent. We're excited

to work with Persistent to bring even more cloud and AI services and solutions to enterprises."

Persistent Systems, as per the company, has invested across seven specialisation and most recently it invested in data and analytics and

machine learning specialisations.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent said, "Our new Google Cloud Strategic Partnership Agreement, combined with our industry-leading cloud practice and Google Cloud's pioneering technologies, positions us to set new benchmarks for what can be

achieved through cloud, data and analytics, and AI."

