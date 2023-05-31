Personal Loan on Bajaj Markets: Choose from 14 Reputed Partners

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers individuals quick and easy access to instant personal loans from 14 lending partners. One can compare loan offers with ease and get up to Rs. 50 Lakhs collateral-free to finance a range of needs, be it:

- Education and upskilling

- Home improvement

- Weddings

- Medical treatments

- Travel

Interested individuals can get affordable financing via these instant personal loans at interest rates starting from 10.49% p.a. The following table offers a snapshot of the various personal loans partners and loan amounts offered.

The loan amounts mentioned above are subject to change at the lender's discretion.

Interested individuals can borrow funds and repay flexibly within the tenure ranging up to 6 years, based on the lender they choose. With easy-to-meet personal loan eligibility terms, qualifying for an instant loan is simple.

The advantages of applying for an instant personal loan on Bajaj Markets include:

- Simple and fast online application with 100% digital processes

- Quick processing to ensure faster approval and disbursal

- Basic paperwork to make applying hassle-free

- No requirement for collateral or a guarantor

- Easy comparison of various lenders' interest rates and other charges

One can get an instant personal loan on the Bajaj Markets' website or app in just a few simple steps. On the same platform, one can even apply for other types of loans and financial services from insurance to investments.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, "Ab Choices Hue Aasaan".

