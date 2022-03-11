Petrol Diesel Rate March 11: Check today's fuel rate

Election results have been declared in five states of the country and BJP has won in four out of five states. For the past few months, there has been speculation that petrol-diesel prices may be hiked again in the country after the elections.

But even today petrol-diesel prices in the country are stable. Even today, Indian oil companies have not increased petrol-diesel prices. The main reason behind the possibility of a petrol-diesel price hike is the war situation in Russia and Ukraine. The war between the two countries has raised concerns around the world. As a result, crude oil prices have soared. Therefore, the possibility of petrol-diesel price hike was being considered in the country.

Last year, on November 3, 2021, the central government had reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 per liter and on petrol-diesel by Rs 5. Since then, there has been no increase in petrol and diesel prices across the country. It is being said that the rate has not increased due to Assembly elections in 5 states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri had made a big statement on March 9 amid rising petrol and diesel prices. He said that the fuel tariff was deregulated by the UPA government and when the fuel tariff was deregulated, freight charges were added to it.

What are the rates of petrol-diesel in four metros in the country?

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 95.41 and diesel at Rs 86.67 per liter

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 109.98 and diesel at Rs 94.14 per liter

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 101.40 per liter and diesel at Rs 91.43 per liter

Kolkata petrol at Rs 104.67 and diesel at Rs 89.79 per liter