Phantom V Fold opens wings; Reaches the sky in collaboration with SpiceJet

New Delhi [India], May 5 (/BusinessWire India): In today's era, where technology is fundamental to daily life and customers yearn for innovative advancements, TECNO, a premium technology brand, has partnered with SpiceJet, one of India's most preferred airlines, to wrap the exterior of a Boeing 737 Max. This activity is part of the brand's OOH campaign for their latest smartphone, the Phantom V Fold 5G. The smartphone features India's first full-size fold, redefining the foldable smartphone category with supreme features such as the largest 7.85" 2K+ LTPO display, all at a disruptive pricing of INR 88,888.

The philosophy of 'segment-first' and 'industry-first' is highly engraved in TECNO's core product strategy that delivers innovative products across sub-brands like CAMON, POVA and Phantom. The brand is now shifting its focus to the premium segment with the Phantom range of smartphones which is the culmination of all the technological innovations at TECNO.

Phantom's "Beyond the Extraordinary" marketing campaign includes a 360-degree approach to optimize and capture all marketing routes such as promoting Phantom V Fold via high-decibel launch event with the Brand Ambassador - Ayushmann Khurrana, full-page Print Ads, BTL activities across all major cities and holistic influencer engagement.

OOH has played an indispensable role and is in sync with the product's positioning. It has captured high-volume touchpoints like major metro stations branding in Mumbai & Delhi along with Airport visibility across metro cities. Subsequently, TECNO is implementing a creative Out-Of-Home (OOH) Flying Billboards concept to make a notable impression on its primary target audience. As part of this partnership, SpiceJet has wrapped the new generation Boeing 737-Max aircraft with TECNO's premium foldable smartphone ad. This aircraft branding will be operational from May 03rd to August 02nd. The route not only flies across various cities in India but also travels to premium international destinations, making it an excellent opportunity to reach a premium target audience.

The exterior wrap of SpiceJet Aircraft is entirely branded with the new Phantom colours, whereas the inside branding will be even more engaging as air hostesses demonstrate the new foldable phone to passengers. Additionally, the branding will be visible on the cabin bulkhead and the headrest cover as well.

The collaboration is a testament to TECNO's commitment to expanding its brand presence in India, using innovative and out-of-the-box marketing strategies, while highlighting the common synergies that Phantom V Fold and SpiceJet airways share to make Indians' lives convenient. Therefore, enabling TECNO to further push its boundaries for manufacturing high-quality products in India. TECNO is committed to becoming a source of pride for India by placing great importance on local manufacturing, research and development, and innovative products. TECNO's strong distribution network, quality after-sale service and powerful products have been recognized by 18 million users.

