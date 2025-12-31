Phase 1 Sold out within days at a remarkable pace, Emperium Group Launches Phase 2 of Emperium Resortico in YamunaNagar, Haryana

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 31: Emperium Group, Haryana's one of the most trusted real estate developers, has announced the launch of Phase 2 of Emperium Resortico, following the remarkable response to Phase 1, where 500+ units were sold out in record time. With a total planned capacity of 700+ plots and villas, Phase 2 introduces 150+ plots and a limited inventory of villas, already witnessing strong demand from homebuyers seeking resort style living in the heart of YamunaNagar.

Designed to redefine residential living, Emperium Resortico offers a rare blend of luxury, sustainability, and thoughtfully curated amenities that cater to all age groups. Known as a theme based residential development, the project brings the concept of "Come Home to Resort Style Living" to life, backed by over 30+ premium amenities, including the signature Club 360, curated mini theatre, indoor multi-sports center, gymnasium, swimming pool, water fountain, parks & more.

The project's exceptional design and an exclusive lifestyle have earned it the prestigious "Theme-Based Residential Project of the Year" award by The Times of India (2025), further strengthening its position as one of the most exclusive residential developments in YamunaNagar.

Phase 2 of Emperium Resortico is being offered at a compelling price, making it an attractive opportunity for both end users and investors. With immediate possession available and easy financing & payment options, the project has already begun to sell out rapidly, creating a strong sense of urgency & excitement among prospective buyers.

Speaking on the success of the project, Ravi Saund, Founder, Emperium Group, said: "The response to Emperium Resortico reinforces our belief that today's homebuyers are looking beyond just homes, they seek meaningful communities and lifestyle experiences. For us, luxury is not excess, it is thoughtful design, sustainability, and trust delivered consistently. True success lies in the communities we shape and the legacy we leave behind."

Founded in 2017, Emperium Group has steadily scaled its presence across YamunaNagar, Panipat, and Gurugram, earning a reputation for integrity, innovation, and execution excellence. Recognised as one of the Most Trusted Brands in Haryana of 2025 by Dainik Jagran, Emperium stands firmly by its promise of 100% on time delivery, a rare benchmark in the real estate sector.

The group's philosophy "Building Values" is deeply embedded in every project it develops. Over the years, Emperium has delivered 14+ landmark projects and is today trusted by over 6,000 people who proudly call an Emperium development their home.

With limited inventory remaining in Phase 2 and demand accelerating, Emperium Resortico is fast emerging as one of the most sought after residential destinations in YamunaNagar.

Bookings for Phase 2 are now open. Immediate possession available.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor