PHDCCI hosts global sustainability conclave, advocates collaborative solutions for sustainable future

New Delhi [India], March 20 : The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organized the Global Sustainability Conclave, bringing together industry stakeholders, experts, and international organizations to foster collaborative solutions for environmental advocacy leading to a sustainable future.

According to a press release, the event, held on Wednesday in Delhi, featured discussions on key topics such as solar energy, airport sustainability, climate change action, and sustainable investments.

Ramesh Kumar Kuruppath, Chief of Unit (Programme & Projects Implementation Cluster) at the International Solar Alliance (ISA), emphasized the importance of creating an ecosystem conducive to scaling solar energy.

Kuruppath said, "Creating the right ecosystem for scaling solar is very important, especially in terms of policy regulations with removing blockades for the deployment of private capital that will promote sustainable growth."

He highlighted the need for policy regulations to remove blockades hindering the deployment of private capital, promoting sustainable growth.

Kuruppath said, "creating a guarantee mechanism for investor confidence is also very important. The issue of global sustainability is very complex, and the entire narrative has changed since 2015 in terms of sustainable development goals, IDC commitment etc. A lot has happened since then, such as geopolitical tensions arising and pandemics occurring, therefore there is a need to relook at our approach."

Kuruppath underscored solar energy's role in driving the entire ecosystem towards sustainability and emphasized the significance of global partnerships in addressing sustainability challenges.

Keshav Singhal, Head of Sustainability at Noida International Airport (NIA), shared insights into NIA's vision of becoming India's leading airport with a commitment to minimal environmental impact.

He discussed NIA's efforts to improve connectivity and provide a modern, seamless passenger experience while prioritizing sustainability.

Matthias Ong, Head of Disclosure and Environmental Data (APAC) at CDP, highlighted significant milestones in climate change action and emphasized the importance of corporate disclosure in driving sustainability efforts.

He advocated for increased transparency and informed decision-making to scale up sustainability efforts.

Shivam Batham, Sr. AVP at Invest India, discussed the need for companies to enter the energy storage domain to increase the efficiency of energy transition.

He highlighted investment opportunities in renewable energy, waste management, agriculture, and electric vehicles, emphasizing the importance of profitable incentives and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in fostering collaboration and investment in sustainability.

Batham said, "The time has come where there is a need for companies to enter the energy storage domain to increase the efficiency of energy transition. He has also given references to multiple sectors that offer numerous investment opportunities like renewable energy, waste management, agriculture, and electric vehicles, where sustainable investments are flourishing, and big players can be part of it."

Ranjeet Mehta, Executive Director of PHDCCI, emphasized the evolving perception of sustainability and India's initiatives towards green energy transition. He urged Indians to contribute to sustainability efforts, noting India's potential to become a brand ambassador for sustainability and a vocal advocate against climate change.

The event featured contributions from industry experts including Charlotte Morton (OBE), Chief Executive of the World Biogas Association; MK Tiwari, Sustainability Head at GAIL India Limited; and Samit Mitra, Managing Director, Country Delivery, GEAPP - India.

Supported by BLUE STAR, WAAREE, and POWER GILT, the Global Sustainability Conclave brought together diverse perspectives to explore collaborative solutions for a sustainable future.

The event received support from PHDCCI's annual sponsors and was attended by industry stakeholders, experts, and international organizations committed to driving sustainability efforts forward.

