Philips launches OneBlade QP1424: Empowering young Indians to now move fearlessly while grooming their beard

New Delhi [India], May 2 (/BusinessWire India): Philips, a global leader in health technology, announces the launch of its latest grooming tool, the Philips OneBlade QP1424. Designed specifically for GenZ, this revolutionary product offers a perfect combination of safety, convenience, speed, and versatility. It delivers a skin-friendly trim/shave, allowing young Indians to express themselves and move fearlessly.

The OneBlade QP1424 caters to the need of youngsters who are looking for a grooming tool that can help them achieve their desired look with ease. The product has been designed to cater to the functional needs of the consumers, while also taking into consideration that the beard plays an important role in making an impression. The Dual Protection Technology features a protective plate with a glide coating that ensures a smooth glide that prevents the blade from touching the skin. The rounded tips protect the skin from the moving cutter, avoiding any chances of irritation. It features the unique OneBlade Technology that can shave, trim, and style, enabling consumers to get their desired look without the need for multiple tools.

Unlike traditional blades, OneBlade QP1424 does not shave as close to the skin, making the experience comfortable and convenient. For precise edges, the product comes with a dual-sided blade that moves seamlessly in any direction for styling in seconds. It also has two stubble combs, 1mm, and 3mm, to get an even stubble length. For a user-friendly experience, the OneBlade QP1424 is fully waterproof allowing for wet or dry shaving, even in the shower.

Commenting on the launch, Vidyut Kaul, Head, Personal Health, Growth Region said, "At Philips, we believe that grooming is an important part of self-expression for youngsters and our aim is to inspire and enable them to take bold strides in their first steps. We are excited to introduce the new Philips OneBlade QP1424 that not only delivers on functionality but also enables GenZ to now move fearlessly while grooming their beard at home. With its unique Dual-Protection Technology and versatile features, we are confident that this product will provide a fast, easy, and convenient grooming solution that is gentle on the skin as well."

The OneBlade QP1424 is equipped with a durable stainless-steel blade that lasts up to four months. The long-lasting rechargeable battery delivers 30 minutes of constant shaving power after an 8-hour charge. The product can be charged through USB-A on the road or at home, making it travel-friendly.

The product would be available at your nearest retail store and for online purchasing starting from Rs 1,549/-

