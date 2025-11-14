Physics Wallah IPO Allotment Status: Here's How to Check Share Allotment on BSE an NSE; Check Latest GMP

Share allotment of PhysicsWallah IPO will be finalised tonight, November 14, after the issue was subscribed 1.80 times, which showsthe interest of investors. The Rs 3,480-crore IPO edtech company was open for subscription on November 11, 2025 and closed on November 13, 2025.

PhysicsWallah IPO open for bidding with a price band between Rs 103 and Rs 109 per share, with a lot size of 137 shares, with a minimum investment of Rs 14,111. The tentative allotment date is November 18, 2025.

Also Read | Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Allotment Status: Here's How to Check Shares Allotment Online and GMP.

The qualified institutional buyers subscribed 2.70 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 0.48 times, while retail individual secure 1.01 times. Employees secure 3.34 times.

How to Check PhysicsWallah IPO Allotment Status on NSE?

1. Visit the official website at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2. Select issue type to Equity

3. Select issue name to 'PhysicsWallah'

4. Enter application number or PAN no.

5. Click on 'I'm not a robot'

6. Click on 'Search'

How to Check PhysicsWallah IPO Allotment Status on BSE?

1. Visit the official website at nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

2. Select equity and SME IPO bid details.

3. Select Symbol as 'PhysicsWallah'

4. Enter PAN no and application no

5. Click on the submit button.

PhysicsWallah IPO GMP

Shares of PhysicsWallah are trading at Rs 3 in the grey market premium (GMP) at 03.01 pm on Friday, November 14, according data on Investorgain with price band of Rs 109, the estimated listing is expected Rs 112, which is 2.75% over the IPO price.