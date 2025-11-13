Physics Wallah IPO Day 3: GMP of Edtech Company Falls on Last Day of Subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of Physics Wallah was subscribed by 1.23 times on the third and last day of bidding on Thursday, November 13. The 3,480 crore IPO was open for subscription on November 11, 2025 and will close on November 13, 2025 has seen investor interest, especially from retail investors.

On Day 2, the Physics Wallah IPO was subscribed to 12%. The Qualified institutional buyers booked 1.79 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 0.29 times, while retail individual investors subscribed 0.90 times, and employees subscribed 2.79 times.

The PhysicsWallah IPO has set a price band between Rs 103 and Rs 109 per share, with a lot size of 137 shares, with a minimum investment of Rs 14,111. The tentative date of allotment will be November 14, 2025, and the date of listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be on November 18.

The company's promoters, Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob, are offloading shares worth Rs 190 crore each as part of the offer for sale. Currently, both promoter holds around 40.31% stake in the company.

Physics Wallah IPO GMP

The shares in the grey market premium were trading at Rs 0 on 2.33 pm on Thursday, November 13, as per the data on Investorgain.com. The estimated listing priceis 0.00% over the price band of IPO Rs 109. According to the unlisted market, the price of shares of PhysicsWallah will be estimated to be listed at flat.