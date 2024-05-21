Physics Wallah (PW) Celebrates Success in CBSE 2024 Board Results: Over 2500 Students Score 95%+ & above in 10th & 12th

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: Physics Wallah (PW), a leading ed-tech company known for changing the face of education in India by democratizing it at scale, has announced outstanding results of its students in the CBSE Class 10th and 12th examinations. Over 8000+ PW students scored above the 90%, 2500+ students secured scores above the 95% threshold, and 635+ students scored above 97%. Physics Wallah's students have set benchmarks with their stellar performances from the Udaan 2024 for the 10th Class and Parishram 2024 for the 12th batches for CBSE board examinations.

Leading the ranks in the CBSE examinations, Physics Wallah proudly celebrates the achievements of its students. In Class 10th, top performers include Dhiren with 99.80%, Chirag Dhiman with 99.60%, Divyansh Agrawal with 99.40%, and Shambhavi Trivedi with 99.40% and 21 others. In Class 12th, outstanding results were achieved by Mohak Gupta with 99.00%, Sushant Padha and Ojas Chaudhary both scoring 98.80%, Yash Gupta with 98.60%, Shivam and Vedant Khanna both with 97.60% and Pratik Kumar Pandey and Dhara Sharma each scoring 97.40% and 49 others.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PW, said, "Our Class 10th and 12th students have exhibited exceptional academic excellence, a testament to the unwavering commitment and guidance of our dedicated teachers. At PW, we take immense pride in nurturing young minds and playing a crucial role in shaping their academic journeys towards success. This remarkable achievement reaffirms our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education that empowers students to reach their full potential."

Physics Wallah (PW) is a leading Indian EdTech company founded in 2020, and headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. PW is democratizing education on a massive scale in India, with a presence spanning online, offline, and hybrid modes, reaching 98% of India's pin codes. PW is reshaping India's educational landscape by providing free quality education to more than 4.6 crores of students through its more than 100 YouTube channels in 5 vernacular languages. Starting as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW became a Unicorn in 2022 and now it has more than 45 lakh paid students, and 3 crore app downloads on the PW App. PW has expanded into 28 test prep categories and a skilling vertical, with over 79 tech-enabled Vidyapeeth (offline) and 48 Pathshala (hybrid) centers across the country. PW is students' lifelong learning partner, empowering them throughout their educational trajectory, from a student to self-sufficient skilled professionals.

