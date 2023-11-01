Physics Wallah Shines in UPSC NDA Final Result 2023: 40 Students Successfully Selected

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], November 1: PhysicsWallah, India's leading ed-tech platform, is thrilled to announce its remarkable success in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023. This achievement underscores PhysicsWallah's dedication to providing exceptional education to ambitious students.

Impressively, 40 students from Shaurya and Shakti batches of PW have earned prestigious ranks within the top 650, with 12 students from these securing positions within the top 100 ranks.

The NDA & NA II examination, which featured 400 vacancies in total, including 375 in the National Defence Academy and an additional 25 in the Naval Academy, further demonstrates the significance of these accomplishments.

Physics Wallah proudly recognizes its exceptional students, including top-performers like Ishan Tripath (Rank 2), Shubham Parmar (Rank 22), Nikhil Tiwari (Rank 27), Yashika Lohchab (Rank 31), Ujjawal Ranjan (Rank 34), Arjit Singh (Rank 40), Ashim Das (Rank 50), Ankit Pandey (Rank 61), Amandeep Singh Saini (Rank 67), Raunak Kumar (Rank 79), Aryan Thakur (Rank 83), Neehal Sunil Mehroliya (Rank 89), and many others.

PW faculty members at Physics Wallah have remained readily available to provide written coaching to students, utilizing cutting-edge doubt resolution tools, lecture and test planners, and daily practice tests with video solutions, to offer comprehensive support to students.

Atul Kumar, CEO Online of PW, said: "At PW, we take immense pride in witnessing these remarkable results, celebrating the hard work and success of our students who have secured excellent ranks. The achievements of the Defence Wallah team stand as a testament to the dedication of PW's students and educators. PW has always prioritized accessible and effective education, and these results truly reflect our success. We remain committed to delivering outstanding learning outcomes and continuously innovating our content delivery to enhance our students' understanding across all test preparation categories."

PhysicsWallah is dedicated to delivering exceptional education, and this achievement further highlights its commitment to nurturing academic excellence. The platform eagerly anticipates more success stories and future educational milestones.

Physics Wallah (PW) is a leading Indian EdTech company founded in 2020, and headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. PW is democratizing education at scale in India, with a presence spanning online, offline, and hybrid modes, reaching 98% of India's pin codes. PW is reshaping India's educational landscape by providing free quality education to more than 32 million students through its 72 YouTube channels in 8 vernacular languages. Starting as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW became a Unicorn in 2022 and now has more than 10 million paid students on the PW App. PW has expanded into 23+ test prep categories and a skilling vertical, with over 72 tech-enabled Vidyapeeth (offline) and 16 Pathshala (hybrid) centres across the country. PW is students' lifelong learning partner, empowering them throughout their educational journey, from a student to self-sufficient skilled professionals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor