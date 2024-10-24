Pickleball World Rankings partners with National Pickleball League, Australia as their exclusive and official Oceania Tournament & League Provider for 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 24: PWR and NPL have today confirmed a partnership that establishes NPL as the exclusive and official tournament and league provider for the Oceania region in 2025. Through this partnership, NPL's leagues and tournaments will now be part of the PWR structure, allowing NPL players to earn points towards their PWR ranking and assist in qualifying for the PWR World Series.

PWR is home to the newly created Pickleball World Rankings, along with the PWR World Tour and PWR World Series. As a unified global ranking system, PWR offers a clear path for pickleball players to earn ranking points by competing in regional events. Players accumulate points through the PWR World Tour and can qualify for the PWR World Series.

NPL, the leading pickleball organisation in Australia, runs the flagship Professional Teams League (NPL ProTour) and a professional tournament circuit.

As PWR's exclusive partner in Oceania, only NPL eventsboth league and tournamentswill award PWR ranking points in the region. This collaboration aims to unify regional bodies under one global structure, supporting the long-term growth and governance of pickleball.

The exact point structure for NPL Australia tournaments will be announced later in 2024, but all events will fall under PWR's established categories: PWR50, PWR100, PWR200, PWR400, PWR700, PWR1000, and PWR2000.

PWR is a partnership between The Times Group, the news and entertainment leader in India and Pickleball League Asia Private Limited. PWR, the PWR World Series, and the PWR World Tour were launched in Dubai in July'2024, with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) announced as the host region for the first PWR World Series.

PWR had also recently announced PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League, a grand pickleball tour and league for India. The former World No. 1 tennis player Andre Agassi will visit India in January 2025 to officially flag off the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League.

PWR DUPR India Masters, a PWR700 event on the PWR World Tour, with an impressive roster of 750 playersboth professionals and amateurs, is being held in New Delhi from 24th to 27th October 2024. This event is a key milestone for pickleball, boosting its presence on both the Indian and global sports landscapes.

Ron Shell, CEO of NPL, said:

"We are thrilled to partner with PWR for 2025 and support their significant investment in the global pickleball ecosystem. PWR's vision for the sport is incredibly exciting, providing our players with the opportunity to be part of a global movement while still enjoying regional competition. The introduction of a unified, international ranking pathway is exactly what has been missing. We look forward to delivering top-tier Oceania leagues and tournaments in 2025, helping players progress in their professional pickleball careers."

Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group, said:

"The vision of PWR is to unify the global pickleball community and drive the growth of pickleball in global markets. The partnership with NPL is a step in that direction and we are excited to partner with them"

Pranav Kohli, CEO of PWR, added:

"Australia is a key market for the growth of PWR in the Oceania region. We're excited to collaborate with Ron, David, and the entire NPL Australia team. This partnership is a major step in PWR's global expansion."

About National Pickleball League (NPL):

NPL is Australia's premier pickleball organisation, offering a professional national league, tournaments, corporate events, school and university programs, social leagues, and introductory pickleball days. NPL is dedicated to growing the number of pickleball players in Australia through professional league pathways, marketing, content creation, and venue investments. NPL plans to expand its offerings internationally in 2024.

About Pickleball World Rankings (PWR):

PWR is a unified global ranking system that provides a structured pathway for pickleball players to earn points, improve their rankings, and qualify for the PWR World Series through the PWR World Tour, which takes place in various regions. PWR tournaments are tiered similarly to ATP and WTA events, with categories including PWR100, PWR200, PWR400, PWR700, PWR1000, and PWR2000.

