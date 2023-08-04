Picture Perfect Beach Weddings at ITC Grand Goa Resort and Spa

NewsVoir

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 4: The most romantic weddings are those on the beach, where the ceremonies harmonise with the sound of the waves. Nestled in serene south Goa, amidst 45 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, ITC Grand Goa, country's first LEED® Platinum certified resort and spa makes for an ideal venue for bespoke destination weddings. With direct access to pristine Arossim Beach, this beach-side, village-styled resort's architecture draws inspiration from the Indo-Portuguese culture and blends elegance with the unalloyed charm of the region.

ITC Grand Goa boasts of an inventory of 246 rooms and 21 suites inviting guests to revel in unparalleled yet responsible luxury amidst the glorious views of the beach, lush green gardens, simmering lagoons and the multi-level pool. The couple can choose to pamper themselves in an exquisite Lap Pool Suite which has a personal lap pool.

Vibrant Diverse Venues: Ranked as the favourite wedding destination by readers of Conde Nast traveller (India) and Travel + Leisure (India & South Asia), ITC Grand Goa offers a plethora of indoor and outdoor spaces for a dreamy wedding.

- Beach Wedding: A seaside mandap is the pinnacle of a celebration of love at the resort with the calming sea as the backdrop

- Sea-side lawns: With calming sea breeze, picturesque sunsets and manicured lawns this stunning venue offers elaborate setups for a wedding reception or a sangeet making for a larger-than-life celebration.

- Magical Forest: A tropical haven surrounded by lush pine trees - an ideal venue for intimate gatherings and traditional ceremonies.

- Salcete: The majestic wood-panelled Ballroom is designed for large parties, and can accommodate large gatherings.

Culinary Splendour:

With a repertoire of award-winning culinary brands like Bukhara, Dum Pukht, amongst others, the menus can be customized, adding to the wedding experience. From traditional flavours influenced by local culture to global delights that trot the world, the choices are limitless and diverse.

Unwind in the lap of nature

Between functions, guests can book an appointment at the Kaya Kalp Spa extending Ayurvedic treatments and therapies to ensure relaxation, detoxification and rejuvenation before the big day.

Design your wedding with a Dedicated Team

Each wedding has a team dedicated to it that takes care of the big picture and every detail meticulously. Working closely with the hosts to ensure that all requirements are adequately met - from the invites right up to the goodbyes, they also offer wonderful ideas for each aspect of the event.

With a blend of culture, luxury and opulence, Weddings at ITC Grand Goa, A Luxury Collection Resort and Spa provide the perfect backdrop for your wedding memories with a touch of unique tradition and exotic venues. It brings together a team of elite wedding specialists, skilled chefs, talented florists and dedicated staff, who make it their mission to transform dreams into reality.

