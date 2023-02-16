Pidge pilots logistics technology for MSME growth

Pidge, a leading logistics firm, announced the launch of its self-service logistics technology SaaS, which will enable MSMEs, Enterprises and Third-party players across India to grow their business by increasing the efficiency of captive fleets, ensuring zero unfulfilled demand through the Pidge Network Partners, lowering delivery costs and enabling a superior customer experience that helps drive customer loyalty.

Customers can download the Pidge app suite or use the web-based dashboard from any device and start delivering. With a pay-as-you-go model, the company ensures that its customers have zero onboarding costs.

Pidge's SaaS solution is relevant both to businesses with their own captive delivery riders (1PL) and those that outsource delivery (3PL). The platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and proprietary algorithms for an unprecedented combination of faster and more efficient commerce. Businesses with their own delivery fleet can leverage the technology backbone Pidge SaaS offers, while businesses that leverage third-party logistics providers, can choose specific modules to improve overall delivery and customer experience.

With features like demand aggregation, integrated order & fleet management, automated routing & allocation, real-time delivery tracking, cash-on-delivery management, and value-added customer support for post-delivery management, brands can unlock the true power of logistics technology to grow their business from day one.

The SaaS model has been successfully piloted with many business partners in Delhi NCR. "We are excited by the growth our business partners have experienced with Pidge SaaS. An increase of up to 16 per cent in productivity means reduced costs and increased revenue for our partners," said Ratnesh Verma, CEO at Pidge. He further added, "With eight distinct products, Pidge SaaS is an industry-leading end-to-end last-mile solution."

Pidge Network has deep experience in enabling omni-category fulfilment across a diverse range of segments from high-end hotels & eateries, meat delivery companies, bakeries, pet food brands, personal care products and cloud kitchens. Some of its clients include The Taj Palace, The Big Chill Cafe, Miam Patisserie, Forest Essentials and Dr Lal's Pathlabs.

Pidge plans to evolve as India's first transaction-based logistics technology platform, making hybrid fulfilment possible. Customers can control and optimise their own fleet and delivery staff, with guaranteed support for unfulfilled demand through Pidge Network Partners. Pidge is strongly positioned to ensure growth for its clients, minimise costs, and deliver a superior customer experience.

Founded in 2019, Pidge is India's first transaction-based logistics SaaS company, which makes hybrid fulfilment possible. Pidge has enabled over 5 million deliveries and has 400,000+ network users.

For more information, please visit: https://pidge.in/

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor