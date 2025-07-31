Pidilite Industries Reaffirms Commitment to Skilling on World Youth Skills Day

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 31: On World Youth Skills Day, Pidilite Industries Limited, a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants, construction chemicals, and art materials, reaffirmed its commitment to empowering India's youth through vocational training and digital innovation. With India's construction and real estate sectors projected to generate 30 million jobs by 2030, a skilled workforce will be essential to drive this growth.

Pidilite through its various skill building initiatives has trained over 1 lakh youth over the years. The youth undergo training in trades such as plumbing, water proofing, woodworking, construction, organic farming, interior design, art & craft and decoration.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sudhanshu Vats, Managing Director of Pidilite Industries, said:

"At Pidilite, we believe skilling is not just a pathway to employment-it is fundamental to nation-building. As India approaches its centenary in 2047, we must equip our youth with both hands-on capabilities and future-ready knowledge. Through our multi-pronged initiatives- Pidilite Woodworking and Plumbing Centre for Advanced Skills in collaboration with the Gujarat Government, Dr. Fixit Centres, partnerships with ITIs, and our new digital platform,Pidilite Bonding Expert-we are building an ecosystem that empowers individuals, strengthens industry linkages, and fosters inclusive growth. Our goal is not only to train the next generation but to inspire them to become catalysts of innovation and resilience."

The company partners with 600+ Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The Pidilite Woodworking and Plumbing Centre for Advanced Skills (PWP), a collaboration between Pidilite Industries and Gujarat Government's Kaushalya University (KSU), offers multiple programs ranging from short-term certifications to Honours degrees, aimed at boosting access to organised sector jobs. In just two years, the centre has certified over 2,800 individuals and trained India's gold medallist in Joinery for World Skills International 2024 in France.

Pidilite's Dr. Fixit Institute offers specialized waterproofing training for contractors, applicators, engineers, and painters through a variety of targeted courses. Through these initiatives, the company continues to reinforce the foundation for high-performance, sustainable infrastructure across the country.

Additionally, Pidilite's arts & crafts division runs hands-on training via Fevicryl Specialists, helping hobbyists turn their passion into a profession. Certified participants can conduct paid workshops.

The skill building initiatives provide end-to-end support-from mobilisation to placement-while enhancing ITI infrastructure and fostering industry engagement through expert sessions, add-on modules, alumni meet, and on-the-job training.

Pidilite remains committed to expanding its impact, empowering India's youth to become self-reliant and industry ready.

Pidilite Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. Our products range also includes paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials and stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial resins and organic pigments & preparations. Most of the products have been developed through strong in-house R&D. Our brand name Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in the country. Some of our other major brands are M-Seal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Roff, Dr. Fixit, Araldite and Fevicryl.

