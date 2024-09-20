Pidilite partners with AD Design Show 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: Pidilite Industries Limited, a leading manufacturer of home improvement and construction solutions, partners with the prestigious Architectural Digest Design Show (ADDS) 2024. This event unites the country's top architects, designers, influencers, and industry luminaries. Pidilite is an Associate Sponsor for the event.

Pidilite is showcasing an innovative installation shaped like totem pillars titled "Materials, Spaces & Emotions," featuring the company's diverse solutions. The installation's objective is to bring to the fore a sensory exploration of how the tactile and tangible become powerful mediums of experience in architecture.

Kavinder Singh, Joint Managing Director Designate of Pidilite, said, "The AD Design Show is India's premier design event, and at Pidilite, we are committed to enabling the country's top creative minds to build structures that blend elegance with resilience using our pioneering solutions. At Pidilite, we believe great designs are not just seen but also felt. Our installation at ADDS showcases a range of Pidilite solutions, demonstrating the ability to transform materials and spaces into powerful experiences."

Talking about the association, Sandeep Lodha, Managing Director, Conde Nast India, added, "We are thrilled to have Pidilite as one of our noteworthy partners for this year's AD Design Show. Their passion for design, innovation and creativity aligns perfectly with our ethos and their contributionsfrom the stunning totems to the engaging lounge experiencehave added tremendous value to the overall event. The AD Design Show continues to serve as a platform for creativity and with the support of Pidilite, it sets the stage for future collaborations and innovations."

The totems stand as sculptural expressions of design's ability to evoke a feeling. Inspired by Brutalist, Japandi, Bauhaus, and Art Deco themes, each totem pillar connects materials to memory, aspiration, and human experience. This approach underlines the brand's commitment to innovation, aesthetics, and sustainability in modern architecture. Pidilite's diverse solutions, including ICA Pidilite, Roff, Tenax, Grupo Puma, and Dr. Cipy, feature on the installation.

Pidilite's installation and dialogues over these three days aim to demonstrate how thoughtful material integration creates spaces that are functional, visually captivating, and enduring.

About Pidilite:

Pidilite Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. Our products range also includes paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials and stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial resins and organic pigments & preparations.

Most of the products have been developed through strong in-house R&D. Our brand name Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in the country. Some of our other major brands are M-Seal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Roff, Dr. Fixit, Araldite and Fevicryl.

