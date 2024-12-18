Pigeon India Opens First Pop-Up Store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 18: Pigeon India is excited to announce the opening of its very first pop-up store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, Delhi! This milestone marks an important step in our journey as we continue to expand our presence across India, offering high-quality, reliable products for both mothers and babies.

At Pigeon India, we are driven by our purpose to make the world more baby-friendly by truly understanding and addressing babies’ unique needs. Our products are designed with love and care to support both mothers and babies every step of the way. Our promise is simple: Celebrate babies the way they are. Every product we offer is crafted with this in mind, ensuring that your baby's comfort, safety, and happiness come first.

In addition to our trusted baby care, we are thrilled to introduce our new Natural Skincare Range. Formulated with the purest ingredients, perfect for your baby’s delicate skin. Designed to be gentle, safe, and effective, this range includes Baby Lotion, Massage Oil enriched with 7 ayurvedic actives, Baby Body Wash, Baby Shampoo that provide nourishing care while keeping your baby's skin soft and smooth.

Our pop-up store features a curated selection of best-selling products, from baby care essentials to maternity must-haves. As we look toward a future of growth, we're thrilled to bring our trusted products to new locations across India, with Pacific Mall marking the first of many stores to come.

Visit us today to explore our range and experience the Pigeon India difference – where babies are celebrated, and their needs are always a priority!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor