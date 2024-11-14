PIGL's Consolidated Q2 FY25 Net Profit Grew By A Splendid 180%

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited (NSE - PIGL, BSE - 543912), One of the leading players in the electrical contracting and equipment industry, has announced its Unaudited Q2 & H1 FY25 Financial results.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Q2 FY25

Total Income of Rs 55.75 Cr, YoY growth of 127.34%

EBITDA of Rs 6.04 Cr, YoY growth of 108.86%

EBITDA Margin of 10.84%

Net Profit of Rs 3.89 Cr, YoY growth of 180.11%

Net Profit Margin of 6.98%, YoY growth of 130 Bps

EPS of Rs 2.69, YoY growth of 146.79%

H1 FY25

Total Income of Rs 81.74 Cr, YoY growth of 75.34%

EBITDA of Rs 9.69 Cr, YoY growth of 73.45%

EBITDA Margin of 11.86%

Net Profit of Rs 5.76 Cr, YoY growth of 140.72%

Net Profit Margin of 7.04%, YoY growth of 191 Bps

EPS of Rs 3.99, YoY growth of 110.00%

Commenting on the financial performance, Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, "A power play performance for Q2 FY25 with 127% topline growth and 180% bottomline growth are key indicators that we are strongly marching on a growth path paving way for strong growth in times to come.

Our achievements in H1 FY25 clearly reflects the growing demand for our EPC expertise in India's expanding power sector. Our strong results are a testament to our strategic contract execution, efficient fund utilization, and rapid progress on key projects. The contract under the RDSS scheme in Rajasthan, in particular, has been fast-tracked, allowing us to expedite work and significantly enhance operational efficiency. Securing substantial contracts for critical airport electrification projects further underscores our commitment to supporting national infrastructure growth.

We are also strengthening our focus on Solar EPC, aligning with India's renewable energy initiatives. Additionally, our recent acquisition broadens our product offerings, allowing us to deliver a more comprehensive suite of solutions to our clients. We remain focused on leveraging these opportunities to drive sustained growth and continue providing high-value services to our stakeholders."

Key Operational Highlights

