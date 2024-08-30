Pinecliff Realty Makes Premium Living Accessible: Dhiraj Riseonic for Homebuyers in Pune

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 30: Pinecliff Realty as a strategic partner for Dhiraj Construction has announced the launch of the Dhiraj Riseonic project, one of the most luxurious & tallest building in the vicinity of Pune. This premier project, situated at the prestigious Dattanagar Chowk, Ambegaon, Pune, offers prospective homeowners an incredible opportunity to book their property, making a homeowner's dream come true. The special offers are designed to make it easier for buyers to avail the dream home deal. The project is set to become a landmark in IT hub Pune city, combining luxury, convenience, and affordability in one outstanding package.

With over 18 years of experience in real estate consultancy, Pinecliff Realty has established itself as a leading name in the field of Sole Selling in Pune, Maharashtra. The firm is dedicated to providing expert guidance and tailored solutions to help clients find their ideal property with ease. With a long-standing commitment to excellence, personalized service, and innovative strategies, Pinecliff Realty has consistently delivered exceptional results for developers, property owners, and investors. Our seasoned professionals offer comprehensive mandate solutions, including strategic marketing plans, project consultation, commercial lease optimization, and investment advisory, ensuring clients receive top-tier service and support throughout their real estate ventures. The team of seasoned professionals at Pinecliff Realty come with unparalleled industry knowledge and strategic insights. Some of the services include strategic marketing plans, project consultation, commercial lease optimization, investment advisory and expert project consultation to developers.

Pinecliff Realty has done 360 degree efforts for this project including onboarding and shooting with the brand ambassador, marketing strategy, advertisements, client engagement among others.

The Dhiraj Riseonic project is designed to meet the highest standards of modern living and is the tallest project in the vicinity. The brand ambassador of this project is Marathi Actress Tejashree Pradhan.

The development features a grand G+21 storied building, offering luxurious 2 BHK and 4 BHK premium jodi apartments. Each floor of the building hosts only four apartments and is serviced by three elevators, ensuring a high level of privacy and convenience. Residents will enjoy spacious living areas, with sizes ranging from 804 sqft to 817 sqft for 2 BHK units and 1608 sqft for the premium 4 BHK Jodi apartments. People have also benefited from various offers like accepting Expressions of Interest (EOI). The buyers can secure the desired unit with a minimum Platinum Token.

Shivraj Patade, Director/ Founder, Pinecliff Realty said "At Pinecliff Realty, we take immense pride in our expertise in the real estate industry, consistently delivering great results through our commitment to innovation and client satisfaction. Our approach focuses on providing tailored solutions and comprehensive services that cater to the unique needs of our clients, from strategic product planning and marketing to complex sales and distribution. We are dedicated to making premium real estate accessible and ensuring a seamless experience for homebuyers and investors alike. In our latest endeavour, Pinecliff Realty, we are excited to be the strategic partner of Dhiraj Construction to introduce the Dhiraj Riseonic project. This development represents a significant milestone in Pune's real estate landscape. We look forward to continuing our legacy of delivering exceptional value and outstanding service to our clients through this landmark development."

Key highlights of the Dhiraj Riseonic project include a vast rooftop amenities area of 7500 sqft, featuring an Infinity Swimming Pool and a Covered Gym for a healthy lifestyle. The development is designed according to Vastu norms and offers covered parking for each flat, two balconies per apartment, and smart home features such as video door phones and smart locks. With its prime location in Ambegaon, Pune and direct access to the Mumbai-Pune-Bangalore Highway, the project ensures excellent connectivity and convenience.

The project's Engineering Milestone is scheduled for completion in March 2027. Dhiraj Riseonic boasts a range of ground-level amenities, including a grand entrance gate with a security cabin, double-heighted lobbies, an EV power station, and a variety of open spaces such as an amphitheatre, jogging track, and kid's play area. The building is constructed with an earthquake-resistant RCC structure and features modern finishes such as UPVC windows with mosquito mesh and energy-efficient solar water heating.

With prices starting onwards Rs80 lakhs, the Dhiraj Riseonic project offers a unique opportunity for those seeking luxurious living in Pune, one of Pune's most desirable locations.

About Pinecliff Realty:

Pinecliff Realty proudly stands as a most trusted brand with over 16 years of experience for mandate projects, offering unparalleled expertise and dedication to our client's real estate ventures. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, we provide a comprehensive suite of mandate services designed to exceed your expectations and ensure the success of your projects.

Pinecliff Realty is recognized for its expertise in various aspects of real estate mandate projects, including: Product and Development Strategy, Product Planning & Designing, Pricing Realisation Modeling & Inventory Strategizing, Customer Relationship Management, Performance Marketing Across Channels, Marketing & Launch Operations, Direct (Presales & Digital) Sales Expertise and Complex Sales & Distribution Prowess. Our services include Real Estate Advisory where our meticulously crafted marketing plans are tailored to deliver cost and time-saving benefits to our valued clients, ensuring optimal outcomes for their projects and Leasing Services Our experienced team provides expert analysis and proposes layouts that offers perfect visualizations of your project, optimizing available space for maximum efficiency.

https://pinecliffrealty.com

