PingSafe recognized by G2 as Cloud Security Enterprise Leader

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (/NewsReach): PingSafe, the industry-leading Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) with comprehensive knowledge of the attackers' modus operandi, has been ranked as the leader in G2's Spring 2023 Grid® Report for Cloud Security.

G2 Crowd's user awards are a definitive ranking of the best software compes and products worldwide. G2 is a highly trusted source for technology reviews; it combines verified customer reviews, social media opinions, and other online data sources to score software and services for their quarterly Grid reports. The awards are based on authentic peer reviews and show the user that the site is secure and trustworthy. Orgzations ranked in the Leader quadrant are highly rated by users and have a significant market presence.

"The high volume of positive feedback from PingSafe's users on independent review sites is overwhelming. Moreover, G2's recognition validates the journey we have taken up to build a safer digital world for all. Our unified CNAPP scans the entire cloud infrastructure through an attacker's lens and helps the orgzation find exploitable vulnerabilities in their cloud, which can lead to a cloud data breach. Thank you to our customers and partners who gave PingSafe's solutions these excellent ratings!" said Anand Prakash, Founder, and CEO, PingSafe.

Being recognised in G2's Spring 2023 Grid® Report is based on receiving a high volume of positive reviews. G2 also considers additional metrics from publicly available information and third-party sources. Customer satisfaction and user facility are the main drivers of G2 rankings.

PingSafe has successfully received over numerous five-star customer reviews and which placed them as the leader in G2's quarter research quadrant. A few comments from recent reviews of PingSafe on G2:

- 'PingSafe allows us to assess our cloud accounts' security posture in a single dashboard. We use PingSafe to monitor and scan VMs, Containers, and object storage on AWS, GCP for security misconfigurations, credential leaks, and vulnerabilities. There have never been false alerts & each minute spent on PingSafe's dashboard is worth it. I strongly recommend using PingSafe for cloud security'- Security Leader at Byju's

- 'One of the main reasons I use PingSafe is the ability to provide us with deep visibility into our cloud environment. PingSafe can display all your cloud environment's components in one console and give details on how they affect cloud security - Engineering Leader at SBI General Insurance

PingSafe is founded by Anand Prakash, who is one of the leading security researchers on bug bounty programs of Meta, Uber, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Salesforce. In the past, Anand has secured the data of billions of users by finding and responsibly disclosing bugs that could have compromised any Uber, Twitter, Meta, or Tinder accounts.

Backed by Sequoia Surge, and other key industry leaders, PingSafe increased its revenue by 10x in 2022 with quick product adoption along with innovative approach to cloud security that comes with attacker intelligence.

PingSafe is an industry-leading Cloud Security platform with a comprehensive knowledge of the attackers' modus operandi. PingSafe helps businesses across various sizes and verticals transform cloud security and eliminate all hidden and exploitable vulnerabilities at blazing-fast speed and scale. PingSafe is securing the cloud infrastructure of leading compes like Byju's, Tata 1mg, Ujjivan Bank, Halodoc, Slice, SBI General Insurance, and Policy Bazaar.

