Pink Power Run 2.0 to Unite Hyderabad Against Breast Cancer: A Nationwide Movement for Awareness, Early Detection, and Hope

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21: Breast cancer is India's most common cancer among women, with nearly 232,800 new cases expected in 2025. Despite advances in treatment, outcomes depend heavily on when the disease is detected. In India, only about 30% of cases are diagnosed early, compared to more than 60% in developed nations meaning too many women still face late-stage diagnoses, reduced survival, and higher treatment costs.

To combat this urgent challenge, the MEIL Foundation, in partnership with the Sudha Reddy Foundation, today announced the launch of Pink Power Run 2.0 Hyderabad's flagship initiative to raise awareness, promote early detection, and rally communities nationwide in the fight against breast cancer. The event will be held on Sunday, 28th September 2025, at Necklace Road, Hyderabad.

The announcement was made in the presence of global icons Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025 and a breast cancer survivor, and Krishnah Gravidez, Miss Asia 2025, alongside Mrs. Sudha Reddy, Founder of the Sudha Reddy Foundation and Global Ambassador of the Miss World Organization.

Voices of Purpose

Mrs. Sudha Reddy, Founder of the Sudha Reddy Foundation, said, "Breast cancer is claiming the lives of far too many women in India. Awareness, early detection, and access are the three pillars that can change this. When we know that survival can rise dramatically if cancer is caught early, it is our responsibility to take this mission forward. The Pink Power Run is about uniting people, saving lives, and making Hyderabad a beacon of hope for women across India."

Miss World 2025, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, added, "As a breast cancer survivor, I know firsthand the strength, courage, and early intervention needed to win this battle. The Pink Power Run is not just a race it is a movement that can save lives. With India's overall five-year survival rate currently at 66.4%, every step we take toward early detection can improve those odds."

Miss Asia 2025, Krishnah Gravidez, said, "True progress in healthcare comes when every woman, no matter where she lives, has access to screening and treatment. I am proud to stand alongside MEIL Foundation and Sudha Reddy Foundation to champion this cause for India's women."

