Pioneering Automation: Delhi And Bharuch’s 1st Roadshow sets the stage for Automation Expo 2024!

New Delhi / Bharuch (India), June 13: In a bid to spearhead the next wave of innovation in Automation, IED Communications Ltd., proudly presents the Automation Expo Roadshow in Delhi. This ground-breaking event sets the stage for the upcoming Automation Expo 2024, the 17th International Exhibition & Conference which will be held from 21st to 24th August 2024 at BEC, Nesco, Mumbai, featuring over 500++ stalls and 800++ companies.

To offer a glimpse into the future of automation, over 30 exhibitors who will showcase their cutting-edge technologies at:

1st Delhi Automation Roadshow on 29th June 2024 at The Lalit, Barakhamba Avenue, New Delhi, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm & 1st Bharuch Automation Roadshow on 5th July 2024 at Hyatt Place, Bharuch from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

Anticipating a turnout of 500 to 1000 instrumentation and automation enthusiasts, this event marks a significant milestone in our mission to foster innovation and drive industry progress.

The Automation Roadshow promises an immersive experience, featuring diverse exhibits, demonstrations, and expert presentations. From robotics and artificial intelligence to industry-specific applications, attendees will gain valuable insights into the transformative potential of automation technology. Engaging kiosks, table top displays, and interactive sessions will provide a comprehensive understanding of the latest innovations shaping various industries.

Moreover, the event offers unparalleled networking opportunities, facilitating collaboration and knowledge exchange among industry professionals. Attendees can expect to forge new partnerships, explore growth opportunities, and prepare for the upcoming Automation Expo 2024 in Mumbai.

Join us on 29th June 2024 at The Lalit, Barakhamba Avenue, New Delhi, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, and on 5th July 2024 at Hyatt Place, Bharuch from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm to embark on a journey into the future of automation.

Don’t miss this unparalleled opportunity to be part of the first-ever Automation Roadshow in Delhi and Bharuch discover the latest innovations propelling the industry forward.

As the countdown begins, we encourage professionals to secure their attendance early to ensure access to this landmark event.

