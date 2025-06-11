Pioneering India’s Geospatial Future: GEODNET Partners with CoinDCX to Launch GEOD Token in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11: CoinDCX, India's largest crypto exchange, announces the listing of GEOD tokens on its platform.GEODNET, a global leader in decentralized high-precision geospatial solutions, is expanding its footprint in India through this strategic move. The listing marks a key milestone in bringing decentralized location intelligence to one of the world's fastest-growing and most dynamic markets.

Founded by Mike Horton, GEODNET is revolutionizing the geospatial industry by providing real-time, low-cost, and highly accurate location data through a decentralized network. As the company accelerates its expansion in India, it aims to address key local challenges and unlock new opportunities across sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, mobility, and autonomous systems.

Expanding into India: A Market of Strategic Importance

“India's vast geography and population present a unique opportunity for geospatial innovation,” said Mike Horton, Founder of GEODNET. “With limited commercial Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) services currently available, and strong partner interest from firms like Quectel Wireless Solutions, we see immense potential to bring precise, decentralized geospatial services to urban and rural areas alike.”

Driving Use Cases Across Industries

GEODNET's technology is poised to benefit several critical sectors:

Surveying and Drones: Enabling accurate mapping and terrain modeling to support infrastructure and urban planning.

Enabling accurate mapping and terrain modeling to support infrastructure and urban planning. Precision Agriculture: Helping farmers optimize resource use and increase crop yields through detailed geospatial data.

Helping farmers optimize resource use and increase crop yields through detailed geospatial data. Mobility Solutions: Facilitating autonomous driving technologies, including self-driving tractors, e-scooters, and rideshare fleets requiring precise navigation.

Supporting National Initiatives

Aligning with India's National Geospatial Policy, GEODNET is actively working to build infrastructure that complements government efforts in both public and private sectors. The decentralized nature of GEODNET's network enables broad coverage, including rural areas, incentivized through token rewards and advanced deployment strategies like SuperHex to meet localized data demands.

Collaborations and Community Engagement

GEODNET is forging partnerships with drone companies, research institutes, and Web3 organizations to deepen its impact. The company's tokenomics model incentivizes contributors globally, with tailored rewards for Indian participants to encourage network growth.

“Our collaboration with CoinDCX and Levitate Labs has been instrumental,” Horton noted. “Levitate Labs, a leading India-focused Web3 fund, has supported our expansion through community-building initiatives such as Onchain India, university programs, and support for emerging DePIN projects, helping us connect with India's vibrant blockchain ecosystem.”

How Indians Can Participate

Indian investors and technology enthusiasts can join the GEODNET journey by acquiring GEOD tokens on CoinDCX. This partnership underscores GEODNET's commitment to fostering decentralized, tokenized infrastructure that empowers India's digital and geospatial future.

For information, please visit https://coindcx.com/ or https://geodnet.com/

