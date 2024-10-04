Pioneers of Progress: Top 10 Companies Leading Industry Revolutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 4: The business landscape across the globe is undergoing rapid technological advancement and industry transformation. Out of all, ten India-born innovative companies are leading the charge across diverse sectors. From digital marketing powerhouses to sustainable energy pioneers, these enterprises are reshaping their respective industries through groundbreaking approaches, technological innovation, and a commitment to excellence.

1. Webboomba.org

Webboombaa.org, founded in 2016 by CEO Sharath Ravikumar, has evolved into a leading digital marketing agency. With 55+ experts and over a decade of industry experience, the company rebranded in 2022 following the strategic sale of Lemuria Digital Marketing Pvt Ltd in 2021.

The agency offers comprehensive services including SEO, Google Ads, social media marketing, content management, and website development. Webboombaa.org serves diverse industries such as education, FMCG, banking, real estate, and healthcare, catering to over 200 clients including Volkswagen, Mercedes, and Tata Value Homes.

With a strong presence in major Indian cities and international locations like Canada, USA, and Dubai, the award-winning digital marketing agency has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative marketing solutions. Webboombaa.org stands as the best digital marketing company in India, committed to 'Accelerating Growth' for every client.

www.webboombaa.org

2. Acharya Amaresh

Acharya Amaresh, a prominent figure in the real estate industry, is making significant strides as both a coach and developer. His unique approach combines financial acumen with personal and spiritual growth, empowering individuals to achieve financial freedom through real estate investment.

Amaresh's expertise has been widely recognised, earning him the prestigious Jharkhand Achievers Award and the title of The Rising Star of Bihar from India Today. These accolades highlight his influential role in shaping the real estate landscape and mentoring aspiring investors.

As a developer, Amaresh's contributions have been equally impressive. He was honoured as the Best Real Estate Developer in Jharkhand by Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, acknowledging his innovative projects. Furthermore, Jharkhand's Chief Minister Champai Soren revered him as the Best Real Estate Developer for Making Jharkhand Smart and Beautiful, recognising his efforts in enhancing the region's infrastructure and aesthetics.

His approach to real estate fosters a community dedicated to mutual success and personal fulfilment.

https://www.facebook.com/@amareshjha

3. Shradha IVF & Maternity

Shradha IVF & Maternity, established in October 2021, has become a go-to place for couples struggling with infertility in Patna, Bihar. Dr. Shradha Chakhaiyar (MRCOG, London) leads the facility, which provides cost-effective, advanced IVF treatment in Bihar.

Dr. Shradha Chakhaiyar, who was recently honoured with the Hindustan newspaper's Aspiring Women Award, offers years of expertise as an obstetrician and gynecologist & Infertility Specialist. Her dedication to compassionate care and innovative therapies has established Shradha IVF & Maternity as a reputable fertility care provider.

The centre offers a comprehensive range of services, including In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), and egg freezing & is equipped with the most advanced Embryology Lab. With a focus on personalised care and a dedication to achieving high success rates, Shradha IVF & Maternity works rigorously to be the leading fertility centre in Bihar, helping couples realise their dreams of parenthood.

www.shradhaivf.com

4. Dr. Finance by Vinny Arora

Vinny Arora, a renowned SEBI Registered Investment Advisor and Financial Influencer, has recently joined Dr Finance to bring a finance investment workshop for everyone. Together, they aim to help individuals achieve financial independence through informed investment decisions.

Vinny Arora is a Finance Professor in Delhi University, with over 12 years of experience in the finance industry and over 137k Instagram followers, has successfully guided numerous individuals and families in attaining their financial goals both in India and abroad.

"I am thrilled to collaborate with Dr Finance and bring our expertise to a wider audience," said Arora. "Our mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed investment decisions and achieve their financial dreams."

If you're someone looking to start smart investment then this workshop can be a life changing thing for you!!

5. Kwabey

Based in Ludhiana, Kwabey, an e-commerce venture, has achieved a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) exceeding 100 crores. The company was founded by Bagish and Mohit Malhotra, focusing on providing affordable fast fashion without compromising quality.

The founders identified a gap between manufacturing and retail prices in the garment industry. This led to the creation of Kwabey, offering fashion at competitive prices through a range of clothing apparel. Despite being bootstrapped, Kwabey has achieved profitability. Since its inception in 2020, the brand has served over 10 Lakh customers. Furthermore, the company is set to open offline stores this year. They are also introducing a women's casual wear line.

This brand operates with the motto "Kwality Above Everything." Keeping it in mind, Kwabey has directly created jobs for over 700 people. Its manufacturing unit and growing workforce further reflect the brand's motto. The founders attribute this success to their commitment to quality, affordability, and sustainability.

https://kwabey.com/?src=header_icon

6. Travel Land

Travel Land India Private Limited, established on January 29, 2020, represents the culmination of a shared vision between Vivek Kumar Singh and Pragya Sharma. As students at Lovely Professional University, the founders used to assist fellow students in travel planning.

Following graduation, Vivek and Pragya honed their expertise in the aviation sector, gaining insights into fare structures and Global Distribution Systems (GDS).

Today, Travel Land India Private Limited stands as a comprehensive travel services provider, having served over 50,000 customers. The company's offerings encompass a wide array of services, including customised tour packages, hotel reservations, and more. Their expertise extends to both domestic and international clients, catering to diverse travel needs from cultural excursions to adventure expeditions.

Furthermore, the platform's intuitive nature ensures competitive pricing and a seamless booking experience. This has positioned Travel Land India Private Limited as a trusted name in the travel sector.

www.travellandindia.com

7. Gravitex Genesys

Gravitex Genesys, the Leading Lean Six Sigma Training provider, is the best platform for professional education, with a massive network of over 55,000 alumni worldwide and highly rated on various platforms for its quality and affordable cost of the comprehensive Six Sigma certification course.

This Lean Six Sigma certification course is ideal for professionals who want to work on high-impact performance improvement projects in their organisation.

Gravitex Genesys stands out in the crowd for delivering globally accredited courses. These are also at a very affordable cost compared to expensive programs offered by other institutes.

It can help individuals advance in their careers whether one is just starting out or have a lot of experience but wants to learn more.

Get in touch with other successful people in your field who have had their careers impacted by Gravitex Genesys with its Global standard education that transforms careers, not just resumes.

www.gravitexgenesys.com

8. Samandar Singh

Samandar Singh, a highly qualified swimming coach, now extends his professional services to educational institutions, athletic organizations, and individual swimmers across the country. With more than 16 years in the field, Samandar has established a track record of developing top-tier athletes, most notably Olympian Shivani Kataria.

Samandar, the current head swimming coach at AIIMS, Jodhpur, possesses extensive expertise in swimming, water polo, life-saving techniques, and physical fitness. His career includes a successful tenure at Wynberg-Allen School, where he guided teams to consecutive inter-school swimming championships. Holding certification from the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) and training from the Sports Authority of India, Samandar implements an approach that combines modern techniques with an understanding of sports science.

His students have consistently achieved excellence at national and international competitions, making Samandar a sought-after name.Whether it's cultivating young talent or elevating seasoned athletes, his personalized training ensures both physical and mental growth.

www.facebook.com/share/gzciGFcFNqb7DFkQ/?mibextid=qi2Omg

9. Perfect Solar Energy

Perfect Solar Energy (PSE), a leader in innovative solar energy technology, has announced the release of its latest suite of solar solutions. With a mission to promote sustainability and reduce carbon footprints, PSE is setting new industry standards in solar efficiency and affordability.

The company's advanced solar panels and storage solutions are designed to provide reliable, clean energy for a wide range of applications. From residential homes to large-scale industrial projects, PSE offers products that not only meet but exceed customer expectations in terms of performance, cost savings, and environmental impact.

"At Perfect Solar Energy, we believe that renewable energy should be accessible to all, and we are committed to creating a sustainable future," said Dinesh Khatana, CEO of PSE. "Our latest innovations are a testament to that commitment, providing high-efficiency solar solutions that empower communities to harness the power of the sun."

www.perfectsolarenergy.in

Dinesh Khatana (CEO)

Email: info@perfectsolarenergy.in

10. Storybizz Media

Founded in 2024 by the entrepreneur Anupal Chakraborty, the Kolkata-based PR agency StoryBizz Media has emerged as a pioneering force in the digital marketing domain. A venture of Atelierish Media, this PR brand has rapidly established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking impactful brand narratives.

StoryBizz Media's success lies in its comprehensive approach to digital presence, specialising in strategic press releases and digital campaigns that resonate across India's top-tier platforms. The company's portfolio boasts collaborations with industry giants like Halidram and MBazaar, reflecting its growing influence in the sector.

Under Anupal's guidance, the firm has expanded its reach to serve over 100 clients across diverse industries, from music academies to stock market institutes. Client testimonials consistently highlight the company's professional expertise and strategic approach to enhancing brand visibility and reputation.

Today, Storybizz Media continues to shape business narratives, transforming brands into market leaders through innovative digital strategies.

https://storybizzmedia.com/

