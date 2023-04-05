Piped gas network in India increased 10 times under Modi govt

New Delhi [India], April 5 : Piped gas network in India increased by about 10 times during the incumbent government's tenure, official data showed.

From just 66 districts in 2013-14, coverage rose to 630 in 2022-23, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri shared on his Twitter timeline.

In terms of connections, it increased from 25.4 lakh to 103.93 lakh, an increase of over four times.

"City Gas Distribution Network takes massive strides to offer convenient and affordable fuel. From just 66 districts in 2014, CGD network covers 630 districts in 2023; taking the number of domestic PNG connections from merely 25.40 lakhs in 2014 to a whopping 103.93 lakhs now," Puri tweeted.

The central government is promoting alternative fuels which inter alia include Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), Green Hydrogen, Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG), Ethanol, for reduction in green house gas emissions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared Puri's tweet and wrote, "These are good numbers. I appreciate all those who worked hard over the years to make this coverage happen."

City Gas Distribution Network takes massive strides to offer convenient & affordable fuel

From just 66 districts in 2014, CGD network now covers 630 districts, taking the number of domestic PNG connections from merely 25.40 lakh in 2014 to a whopping 103.93 lakhs now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor