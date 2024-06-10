Piramal Finance Introduces Loan Against Property to Empower Business Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: Piramal Finance is pleased to offer a Loan Against Property (LAP) offering, designed to support businesses in need of substantial and urgent funding. This strategic financial solution provides businesses with the capital required to fuel growth, expand operations, and seize new opportunities with ease.

Wide Range of Collaterals Accepted

Piramal Finance recognizes the diverse asset portfolios of businesses and accepts a wide range of collaterals. Whether it’s residential, commercial, or industrial property, businesses can leverage their assets to secure the funding they need.

Quick Sanctions for Immediate Needs

In today’s fast-paced business environment, timing is critical. Piramal Finance ensures swift processing and quick sanctions, enabling businesses to access the Loan against Property precisely when they need it. This rapid turnaround can make a significant difference in seizing market opportunities.

Hassle-Free Process

Understanding the demands on business owners’ time, Piramal Finance has streamlined its processes to be as hassle-free as possible. From application to disbursement, the process is designed to minimize complexity and maximize convenience.

Minimal Documentation

Acknowledging the importance of simplicity in financial dealings, Piramal Finance requires minimal documentation. This not only speeds up the approval process but also reduces the administrative burden on businesses, allowing them to focus on their core operations.

Ideal for Substantial and Urgent Funding Needs

Whether it’s for scaling operations, managing working capital, or embarking on new projects, Piramal Finance's Loan Against Property is the perfect solution for businesses in need of substantial and urgent funds. This financial product is tailored to meet the high-value funding requirements of growing enterprises.

As on 31st March, 2024, the company has a branch network to 487 branches and 194 microfinance branches, spread across 26 states, 625 districts, and 404 cities and towns. Plans include scaling up the branch network by adding 100 more branches in FY2025, resulting in 600 branches across 1,000 locations. This expansion aims to reach customers in tier-II, tier-III towns, and the outskirts of tier-I towns. The customer base has grown to 4.1 million as of 31st March 2024, compared to 3.3 million in the same period last year.

For more information about Piramal Finance’s Loan Against Property, please visit: https://www.piramalfinance.com/business-loan/loan-against-property

