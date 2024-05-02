Piramal Finance Introduces Quick and Easy Access to Free Credit Report

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., herein referred to as Piramal Finance, has announced a new initiative that lets people access their credit reports for free in just minutes. With this new service, customers can conveniently check their credit scores with just a few simple steps. Obtaining your credit report no longer involves lengthy processes and waiting periods. In today's fast-paced world, where financial decisions are increasingly intertwined with creditworthiness, Piramal Finance recognizes the paramount importance of easy access to accurate credit information. The company has developed a user-friendly platform that enables individuals to obtain their credit report within minutes, eliminating the hassle and uncertainty associated with traditional methods.

Here's how it works:

- Enter Mobile Number Linked to Bank Account: Enter the mobile number associated with your bank account. This step ensures a secure and seamless verification process.

- Enter Received OTP: Upon entering your mobile number, you'll receive a one-time password (OTP) for verification. Input the OTP to proceed to the next step.

- Enter PAN Details: Provide your Permanent Account Number (PAN) details for identification and authentication. We handle your personal information with the utmost confidentiality and security to ensure your peace of mind.

- Credit Report Generation: Once your details are verified, your credit report will be swiftly generated. Within minutes, you'll have access to valuable insights, including your credit score and comprehensive financial history.

Piramal Finance is among the largest national scale NBFC-HFCs in India, catering to the varied financial requirements of the underserved and unserved segments of the 'Bharat' market. With a robust presence, Piramal Finance serves over 2.4 million customers through a network encompassing 470 conventional branches and 179 active microfinance branches. Notably, a significant proportion of these branches are strategically located in the outskirts of major metros as well as in Tier I, II, and III cities.

At Piramal Finance, we understand the importance of staying informed about your financial health. Your credit score is crucial in various aspects of your life, from securing loans to renting an apartment. With our user-friendly platform, checking your credit report has never been easier.

The Goal is to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions. With our free credit report service, customers can now easily take control of their financial futures.

With Piramal Finance's free credit report service, customers can unlock a wealth of benefits, including:

- Financial Empowerment: Gain a deeper understanding of your financial standing and take proactive steps to improve it.

- Access to Opportunities: Leverage your credit report to access a wide range of financial products and services, from loans to rental agreements.

- Peace of Mind: Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with staying informed about your creditworthiness and financial health.

Use Piramal Finance's easy credit report service today to quickly learn about your creditworthiness. For more information and to access your free credit report, visit https://www.piramalfinance.com/creditreport/user/creditPage

